It is possible to end homelessness in your area and we can do this, declare Prince William as he returned to the spot where he launched his Homewards project a year ago.

Fresh from watching and celebrating England’s semi-final victory, the Royal compared the determination of the national team to what is needed to make sure everyone has a safe place to live.

The Prince of Wales said he wants to instil the “self-belief” shown by England’s Euro 2024 team into the organisations signed up to his project to end homelessness.

William marked the first year of his Homewards initiative by returning to the London Borough of Lambeth where he launched the initiative, and revealed he shouted himself hoarse during the Three Lions’ win over the Netherlands in Germany.

The future King apologised for his slight loss of voice as he met representatives working to eradicate homelessness in six locations: Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch.

In a speech he reiterated his belief that homelessness “can be ended” and said the ideas and approaches being developed in the six target areas “will have the power to inspire change across the UK and beyond”.

The prince, who is president of the Football Association and an Aston Villa fan, posted on social media after manager Gareth Southgate’s team booked their place in the Euro 2024 final with a last-gasp goal by Villa player Ollie Watkins.

Writing under his own name William posted on X: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England!”

Ian Jones, head of external engagement at Bournemouth University, which is involved with the Homewards project, brought up England’s victory while chatting to William: “He said he was hoarse and he would be, he’s an Aston Villa fan.

“I just told him working with Homewards makes us proud just as he would have felt last night when Ollie Watkins scored the last goal.

“Of course he wanted to talk about last night as well. He said how proud he was about their victory last night and was convinced Ollie Watkins would do something great – he knew that.

“And he said the self-belief in it, that’s the sort of thing he’s trying to do with us, to work on these projects.”

Homelessness in various forms, from children living in temporary accommodation to rough sleepers in the capital, has reached record highs.

Government statistics published in April showed there were 145,800 children in temporary accommodation by December 31 last year, up by a fifth on 20 years ago when records for this measure began.

The official figures showed there were a total of 112,660 households in bedsits or hotels in England, of which 71,280 were households with children.

In London, 11,993 people were seen sleeping rough in the year to March, according to the latest Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain) statistics.

Homewards has already received a pledge of £1 million from DIY retailer Homebase, in the form of home starter packs, and support from coffee chain Pret-a-Manger, which has expanded its scheme employing the homeless.

In a speech William highlighted Homewards’ achievements during the past 12 months, saying: “Already, a pipeline of nearly 100 homes is being established through the innovative housing projects which will be developed in each location, and believe me, my ambitions alone mean there will be so many more.

“We are also working to change the way we all think about homelessness. Today, homelessness touches so many more than the men and women we sadly see on our streets.

“We will improve understanding about the different forms of homelessness, shifting perceptions and boosting optimism that it can be ended.

“The energy and enthusiasm that each individual and organisation is bringing to the programme, and to showing that it is possible to end homelessness in their local area, is inspiring and I know, together, we can do this.”