The Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a statement about the Sydney shopping centre stabbing.

Taking to their official X account, Prince William and Kate Middleton, issued the following statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C.”

The lone knifeman attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon (April 13) at the Westfield shopping centre in the suburb of Bondi Junction in eastern Sydney. A female New South Wales Police inspector confronted the attacker on her own and shot him dead as he raised a knife and lunged at her. Police said they had identified the attacker as a 40-year-old man who was known to them, but added that they do not think he was motivated by terrorism.