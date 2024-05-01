Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Princess Charlotte will be celebrating turning nine on May 2, and it will be interesting if the Prince and Princess of Wales release a photograph in honour of it, the couple recently shared a photograph of Prince Louis, his birthday was on April 23. The photograph taken by his mother, showed the young royal beaming while lying on a green lawn and picnic blanket. In a message on the @KensingtonRoyal X account, William and Kate said: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.” Over the years, it would seem that Princess Charlotte is fast becoming her mother, the Princess of Wales’s ‘Mini-Me.’ Although all eyes were on Kate Middleton on coronation day as she arrived at Westminster Abbey looking resplendent in an Alexander McQueen gown (underneath a ceremonial robe) featuring the floral emblems of the UK, rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, it was impossible not to notice Princess Charlotte’s outfit. Princess Charlotte was dressed in an Alexander McQueen ivory silk dress and wore a ‘Mini-Me’ Jess Collett X Alexander McQueen like her mother’s.

Without question, by opting for matching dresses and headpieces, Princess Charlotte looked deliberately like her mother’s ‘Mini-Me.’ However, the coronation was not the first time that Princess Charlotte has demonstrated she is exactly like her mother.

When the royal family left the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle together in 2023, after seeing the Princess of Wales wave to the crowds, Princess Charlotte followed suit.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte also didn’t only dress like her mother for the coronation service, but wore one of her favourite labels to the coronation concert. For the concert, Princess Charlotte wore a £210 by Self-Portrait, which is a label that Kate has worn on several occasions.

The dress featured black ribbon tied into a bow as the neckline. Princess Charlotte also wore a Razorbil Summer Coat from Amaia Kids for £140.

For the coronation concert, Princess Charlotte wore a dress by Self-Portrait, one of her mother's favourite labels. Photograph by Leon Neal/Getty Images

For the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s state funeral, Princess Charlotte also wore a similar outfit to her mother and even wore a horseshoe brooch as a tribute to her late great-grandmother’s love for horses.

She debuted a hat for the first time and held hands with her mother Kate as she entered the church.

Princess Charlotte also looked like her mother's 'Mini-Me' at her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth 11's funeral last September. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

During The Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday (following the coronation), she was on hand to make sure Prince Louis was in check.

Anne Edwards, an adult Scout help who was helping Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis paint blocks on the day, told People that Princess Charlotte “was advising him, obviously! ‘Don’t do that, Louis!-things like that.”

It will be interesting to see if Princess Charlotte continues with the mni-me looks in the coming years.