Princess of Wales gives Natural History Museum's new gardens royal seal of approval

Summer has arrived and, as a matter of course, parent’s thoughts turn to whether there will be time to squeeze in a quick trip to the Natural History Museum before September. And now the famous attraction has added another string to its bow.

Arguably one of the greatest free family days out to be had in the country - central London’s Natural History Museum - has just got better with the addition of two new gardens. The greenspaces with a twist opened to the public today (July 18), complete with a brand-new 22-metre-long bronze Diplodocus called Fern.

Museum patron the Princess of Wales has expressed her support for the opening of the gardens, saying she knows the “power of nature”. In a message on Kensington Palace’s Instagram stories: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.

“I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”

The venture aims to support urban nature, scientific research and education and features the Nature Discovery Garden and the Evolution Garden. Spanning five acres wrapped around the museum’s site in South Kensington, it tells the story of the changing natural world.

Museum director Dr Doug Gurr called it “a national learning, science and public engagement initiative to make our towns and cities healthier and more sustainable places to live”. Delivering a speech from the gardens, he said: “Over the coming months and years, the nature here will flourish and grow, the scientific understanding will grow and millions and millions of young people will have the opportunity to reconnect with nature, to participate in new outdoor workshops and engage in the all-important work of understanding how nature recovery begins on our doorsteps.”

What to see at the Natural History Museum

While the museum is synonymous with dinosaurs, there is much more to see than their prehistoric creatures. Of course its collection, including parts of the first T-Rex ever discovered and specimens collected by Mary Anning and her brother Joseph, is every would-be palaeontologist's dream come true, but there’s much more besides.

The Animal Kingdom collection, for example, showcases the incredible diversity of the natural world - from hippos to hedgehogs, this place has got the lot. In the Earth, minerals and the environment section, you can learn exactly what the earth is made up of, as well as discovering some out-of-the-world artefacts including a piece of the Winchcombe meteorite.

Do you need tickets to the Natural History Museum?

There aren’t many attractions as, well, attractive as the Natural History museum that can also boast free entry but it’s true - visitors do not need to pay for their tickets. However, it is advisable to book a free ticket in advance as, during busy times, the museum cannot guarantee entry to walk-ins.

For more information on visiting the Natural History Museum, including the brand new gardens, visit the NHM website.