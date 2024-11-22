Queen Camilla to miss Royal Variety due to 'continuing symptoms' from chest infection
The Queen will not attend the Royal Variety performance tonight due to continuing symptoms from her recent chest infection.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.
“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”
