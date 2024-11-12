Queen Camilla to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss Gladiator II premiere

Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties on Tuesday (November 12) following chest infection.

She is attending a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, but will meet guests for a shorter period than planned. Camilla will also still attend a Palace reception with the King on Wednesday to celebrate the TV and film industry, but she is not expected to be present for the entirety of the engagement.

She has also pulled out attending the star-studded Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday evening. The changes to her diary are understood to have been made to protect and prioritise her continued recovery, with royal doctors keen to prevent any setback from a nasty seasonal illness.

Camilla was forced to miss gathering with the King, the Princess of Wales and the rest of the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall the evening before.

Tuesday will be the first time she has been seen in public since the end of her long-haul to Australia and Samoa two and a half weeks ago.

