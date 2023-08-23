Royal GCSE Results: Can you guess the results of Prince Harry and Prince William? (cloned)
It was all about A-level results last week and now it is the turn of GCSEs. Discover which member of the royal family received the best results
Preparing for any exams is always a stressful experience, whether you have been revising for months or crammed the night before. Whilst pupils up and down the country are discovering their GCSE results, PeopleWorld was wondering how the royal family fared in their exams.
Contrary to Prince William’s three A-levels, Geography (A). Art (B) and Biology, grade C, It is not know the specific grades the Prince attained in his GCSEs, it is just known that he left Eton College with 12. His younger brother Prince Harry gained 11 GCSEs.
As for Catherine, Princess of Wales, who achieved a B in English and two As in Maths and Art for her A-levels, she gained 11 GCSEs when she was a pupil at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. Her father in law, King Charles sat O-Levels, the precursor to GCSEs and gained five.
King Charles’s sister, Princess Anne, who attended Benenden School in Kent, gained six O-Levels, the same as Prince Andrew. Out of the four children of the late Queen Elizabeth 11, Prince Edward achieved the most O-Levels, and attained nine in total.
And as for the late Queen Elizabeth 11 herself? Tatler magazine revealed in in August this year that she never “actually sat an academic exam in her life.” The article goes on to say that the late Queen “was home-schooled by a governess from 9.30am until 11am every day as a child but following the sudden abdication of her uncle King Edward V111 in 1938, the palace quincy made preparations for Elizabeth to receive lessons on constitutional history from the vice provost of Eton, Henry Marten, in preparation for her future role as a monarch.”