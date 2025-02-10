This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to dominate the headlines before the Super Bowl, but now it is all about the winners, the Philadelphia Eagles and whether Princess Diana was a fan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princess Diana and the Philadelphia Eagles is not something that you would normally associate with the late Princess of Wales, but she frequently used to wear a Philadelphia Eagles varsity-style jacket. In 1982, Princess Diana attended the funeral of Princess Grace of Monaco and it was there that she met Jack Edelstein, a longtime statistician for the club.

Jack Edelstein told the Philadelphia News that Princess Diana asked him about the colours associated with the Philadelphia Eagles as she was unfamiliar with them. When Jack Edelstein said: “Green and silver,” Princess Diana responded by saying: “Those are my favorite colours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their conversation, Jack Edelstein sent Princess Diana a package containing Eagles items, the package included a varsity jacket that Princess Diana wore on many occasions. She wore it during school runs for Prince William and Prince Harry at Wetherby School.

Can you buy Princess Diana’s Philadelphia Eagles jacket?

Mitchell & Ness released a recreation of the jacket in November 2023, but it sold out.

For those of you who like keeping up with the latest trends, varsity jackets are huge at the moment, here’s three I am loving….