Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been revealed that the Princess Royal, Princess Anne is travelling solo to South Africa for a two-day visit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princess Anne is reportedly taking a commercial flight to South Africa for a two-day visit. Whilst she is out there, avid horsewoman Princess Anne will head to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in Cape Town and according to Hello!, will “unveil a new memorial to commemorate more than 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War I between 3 and 14 August 1914 and who have no known gravesite. The memorial has been named the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial.”

Princess Anne was going to be joined by her husband, former naval officer Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The couple married on December 12, 1992 at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, only around 30 guests were invited for their small private ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why has Sir Tim Laurence pulled out of tour to South Africa with wife Princess Anne? Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence is not able to accompany his wife, Princess Anne to South Africa due to an injury. According to the Press Association, Sir Tim Laurence is believed to be suffering from a torn ligament which he is understood to have acquired on the Gatcombe estate.

As Sir Tim Laurence requires treatment for his injury, he is unable to fly to South Africa. This is not the first time that Sir Tim Laurence has suffered an injury recently. In March 2024, he surprised onlookers at a charity event when he was seen sporting a black eye. He is believed to have sustained the injury in an accident in his garden involving some fencing.

In June 2024, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited his wife Princess Anne at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and revealed at the time that her recovery was ‘slow but sure.’ She was admitted to the hospital following an accident on her estate and sustained a minor head injury and concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.