Why has Sir Tim Laurence pulled out of tour to South Africa with wife Princess Anne?
Princess Anne is reportedly taking a commercial flight to South Africa for a two-day visit. Whilst she is out there, avid horsewoman Princess Anne will head to the South African Riding for the Disabled Association in Cape Town and according to Hello!, will “unveil a new memorial to commemorate more than 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War I between 3 and 14 August 1914 and who have no known gravesite. The memorial has been named the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial.”
Princess Anne was going to be joined by her husband, former naval officer Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The couple married on December 12, 1992 at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, only around 30 guests were invited for their small private ceremony.
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence is not able to accompany his wife, Princess Anne to South Africa due to an injury. According to the Press Association, Sir Tim Laurence is believed to be suffering from a torn ligament which he is understood to have acquired on the Gatcombe estate.
As Sir Tim Laurence requires treatment for his injury, he is unable to fly to South Africa. This is not the first time that Sir Tim Laurence has suffered an injury recently. In March 2024, he surprised onlookers at a charity event when he was seen sporting a black eye. He is believed to have sustained the injury in an accident in his garden involving some fencing.
In June 2024, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited his wife Princess Anne at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and revealed at the time that her recovery was ‘slow but sure.’ She was admitted to the hospital following an accident on her estate and sustained a minor head injury and concussion thought to have been caused by a horse.
