There was doubles joy at Wimbledon today after Princess Charlotte turned up to watch the men’s final with her mum, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

It was only Kate’s second public outing since revealing her cancer diagnosis in a video recorded message to the nation.

Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will present the trophy to the winner of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

She arrived at the tennis tournament in SW19 less than an hour before the final was due to begin on Sunday afternoon.

Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

She did not attend the women’s singles final on Saturday, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

Actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman were among the celebrities attending Centre Court as Czech player Krejcikova fought off Italian Jasmine Paolini to claim a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Kate paid tribute to double champion Sir Andy Murray, saying he should be “so very proud” after he missed out on a final chance at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, the princess wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

Kate visited the championships several times last year and presented Alcaraz with his first Wimbledon trophy after watching him battle Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

On Friday, Kate missed a charity polo match as husband William took to the field to raise funds for good causes at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

In a statement released last month, the princess revealed she is making good progress but “not out of the woods yet” and has “good days and bad days” as she continues her treatment.

The Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin later on Sunday to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Some spectators at Wimbledon could be seen wearing white England football shirts at the championships on Sunday morning.