Zara Tindall visited her mother, Princess Anne, after the Princess Royal suffered minor head injuries and a concussion, believed to have been caused by a horse.

Mrs Tindall stayed at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon and left shortly before 5.30pm.

The Olympic horsewoman and her brother, Peter Phillips, were on the estate when Anne was injured but it is not known who raised the alarm. Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited the hospital for lunch earlier on Tuesday. As he left the entrance at about 2pm, Anne’s husband said: “She’s doing fine, slow but sure.”

It was the first update on Anne’s condition since Monday when Buckingham Palace said she had suffered minor injuries to her head and concussion. Asked if he had taken anything for the princess, Sir Tim said: “Just a few little treats from home.”

He was wearing an open-collar shirt and blazer, and carrying what appeared to be a blue cool bag. He waved to reporters outside the hospital and put the bag in the rear seat of his Range Rover, before getting into the driver’s seat and driving away.

It is believed Anne, a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, was kicked by a horse while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday. Emergency services and an air ambulance attended, and she was treated at the scene in Gloucestershire.

The princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital by road for tests, treatment and observation. She was accompanied by Sir Tim, her second husband, whom she married in 1992.