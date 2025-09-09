1-10: Ranking each Premier League teams start to the season

Liverpool start strong, West Midlands clubs are in danger, and three promoted clubs show their worth: Ahead of the restart after the first international break, we rank each team's start to the season.

Arsenal: 6/10

Arsenal were dealt a hard hand, with visits to Old Trafford and Anfield sandwiched between their first home game of the season. Injuries to Saka and Saliba haven’t helped, as a world-class Szoboszlai free kick ended their incredible unbeaten record against the big six.

It’s not, however, the defeat at Anfield that could be seen as a huge blow to Arsenal’s title hopes, but rather the manner of it. With Arteta electing to start with three holding midfielders, speculation is growing over his ability to get Arsenal over the line, and it will be intriguing to see how he sets up against Manchester City and away at Newcastle on matchdays 5 and 6.

Trai Hume of Sunderland controls the ball during Premier League win over Brentford, making it six points the Black Cats

Aston Villa: 1/10

Despite rumblings of off-the-field PSR issues at Aston Villa going into the new campaign, nobody predicted them to be second from bottom and without a goal after the first international break.

With a top-quality coach and European football to look forward to once again, it isn’t quite panic stations yet for Emery’s team; however, there aren’t many positives to take for a side who have aspirations of breaking into the top 5 and securing Champions League football for the second time in three years.

Deadline day loan signings Harvey Elliot and Jadon Sancho have given fans something to cling onto, but they’ll need to hit the ground running to get their new side their much-needed first win of the season away at Everton after the break.

Aston Villa's new summer loan signing Jadon Sancho

Bournemouth: 8/10

It’s only early days, but Bournemouth may be owed an apology from much of the footballing world, who thought a drop-off was inevitable after the Cherries sold three of their back four from last campaign.

Despite huge outgoings, it seems Bournemouth have got their recruitment bang on again. A valiant display at Anfield in the opening game of the season was no fluke, as shown by back-to-back wins since. A win at home against ten-man Wolves was followed by an utterly dominant display away at high-flying Tottenham, and they’ll now be wondering if they can improve on last season’s ninth-place finish and compete for their first-ever spot in Europe.

Brentford: 4/10

Former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and newly appointed Ange Postecoglou

Many feared for Brentford going into the season. The loss of Thomas Frank was always going to be a big blow, and losing both Wissa and Mbeumo in one window is far from ideal. Their results have proven that the new boss and previous set piece coach, Keith Andrews, has his work cut out in his first managerial job in senior football; however, Brentford have shown enough to prove that they are more than capable of competing in the league despite huge exits.

The narrow defeat to Sunderland was a blow, and it doesn’t get any easier as they face Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs in three of their next four games, but history tells us that Brentford are capable of an upset, especially at the Community Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion: 7/10

Brighton finished in eighth last season, one place above Bournemouth, and rather like their fellow southern seaside town club, they’ll be enthused by the performances in the first three games of this year.

Such is their business model, Brighton, too, let go of some key players, however a late winner against Manchester City last time out made it four points from a possible nine for the Seagulls, which they’ve more than merited so far, hence the high score given.

They travel to Bournemouth straight after the international break, with both sides hoping to build on strong starts and push for Europe.

Burnley: 5/10

After successive seasons where the promoted three have gone straight back down, Burnley were written off by some before a ball was kicked. This was seemingly backed up in their opener away at Spurs, which ended in a 3-0 loss, although those who watched the game will tell you the result didn’t tell the full story.

Ultimately, it’s not games away at the big six that will define Burnley’s season but games against those around them, and a win against fellow promoted side Sunderland will give them confidence going forward. They were also seconds away from coming out with a point at Old Trafford, but three points and three solid performances give Scott Parker something to work with and give Burnley fans hope that this time may be different.

Chelsea: 8/10

If the shiny new golden badge in the centre of their top was anything to go by, Chelsea should have gone into the new campaign full of confidence and ready to close the gap between themselves and the previously undisputed best three teams in the league.

Despite being brought back down to earth after a flat opener at home to a good Palace side, the Blues have since impressed, netting five at the London Stadium, followed by a victory, albeit with a little helping hand from a poor VAR decision, against Fulham.

Maresca will now be searching for consistency. They’ve proven they can beat the world’s elite. Now they must prove they can perform week in and week out, and that continues away at Brentford this weekend.

Crystal Palace: 7/10

With two draws and a win, Palace remain unbeaten so far. Following the drama and heartbreak of being informed they would play Conference League football rather than competing in the Europa League, their standout fixture on paper was always going to be against Mr. Marinakis’ Forest. Their 1-1 draw in that outing was sandwiched between a two-legged European qualifier, which they won against Norwegian side Fredrikstad.

It would have given The Eagles a taste of the Thursday, Sunday, Thursday schedule that they will have to become accustomed to if they’re going to have another good Premier League season. Their first group game takes place against FC Dynamo Kyiv at the beginning of October, and it’s from then onwards that we will begin to find out what kind of season Palace will have.

Everton FC: 8/10

Everton’s shiny new 53,000-seater stadium made their first home game feel like a must-win. This was only heightened by a poor performance and result away at Leeds the Monday before, and although Brighton were by far the better side, Everton took home the win- and it felt like that’s all that mattered.

A much better display was shown at the Molineux on match week three, with Everton scoring three and playing free-flowing football. It feels like for the first time in a long time Evertonians have something to shout about, and if Grealish can keep up these numbers, he might not only have a shot at the World Cup squad but also give his side a chance of a top-half finish that they’ve been so far away from for the last few years.

It's only early in the season, and Everton fans know better than most not to get excited too early, but they’ll see inviting a struggling Aston Villa as the perfect next game to try and make it three wins on the bounce and make a statement that The Hill Dickinson Stadium could become a fortress.

Fulham: 5/10

Still without a win and currently sitting in the bottom three, it’s hard to justify giving Fulham a high score; however, they are another team whose performances perhaps don’t match their results. They can consider themselves unlucky to have only picked up a point out of the available six against Manchester Utd and Chelsea, with key decisions going against them. 18-year-old Josh King was robbed of his first goal in senior football by VAR, a mistake later apologised for by PGMOL, and a soft penalty was awarded to Manchester United at Craven Cottage the week before.

For all of Fulham’s promising play, they’ll need to get points on the board quickly to avoid being dragged into relegation discussions. Two home games on the bounce after the internationals, first against Leeds and then to Brentford, provide the perfect opportunity for them to get their first win of the campaign.

Leeds United: 7/10

I think it’s fair to say that Leeds would have taken four points from three games before the season started. Their win came from a brilliant display at home to Everton, and although they would have been disappointed with the manner of defeat at the Emirates, a hard-fought point against Newcastle sent a statement out to the league that, as expected, Elland Road would not be an easy place to come and win at.

Leeds will lean on their home form to try and remain in the league; however, they’ll need to be competitive on the road as well. Their next two Premier League fixtures are away, first at Craven Cottage before travelling to struggling Wolves.

Liverpool: 9/10

It could be argued that a perfect start should equate to a perfect score; however, Arne Slot will know better than anyone that there’s a lot to work on for a new-look Liverpool side who have picked up maximum points without being at their brilliant best.

Nevertheless, nine points is what all twenty sides dreamt of three weeks ago, and Liverpool being the only side to achieve such a feat while looking vulnerable on transitions and predictable in possession could be the mark of champions.

They now enter a period of seven games in twenty days across three competitions before the next international break, and Slot will look to use his squad in the hope that the performances improve and the results remain the same.

Manchester City: 3/10

A dominant 4-0 away win, another Haaland opening day goal, and promising Premier League debuts from Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Cherki against Wolves had the footballing world convinced that we’d all been sleeping on the obvious- a seventh Premier League title in nine years for Pep.

Since then, two losses on the bounce have left most confused once again as to where City should be placed this year. Their annual defeat to Tottenham was compounded by a late Brighton winner last time out. Pep has never gone two seasons in a row without winning the league, but unless he can sort out a vulnerable back line, he may be facing another season without domestic success.

It doesn’t get any easier for City, as they face their local rivals Utd next before traveling to potential title rivals, Arsenal.

Manchester United: 3/10

Despite being three games into the Premier League season, it’s Utd’s Carabao Cup result that has stolen the headlines so far. An embarrassing defeat on penalties to fourth-tier side Grimsby means that going into September, Utd’s only realistic chance of silverware is the FA Cup.

A slow start in the league hasn’t helped, as the Red Devils needed a stoppage-time penalty to spare their blushes at home to Burnley, despite a dominant display. If nothing else, their first win of the season has given them something to build on, but it could get ugly for Utd and Amorim if they fail to pick up points in their next two, which are tricky games against City and Chelsea.

Newcastle United: 4/10

Life without Alexander Isak has started as many would have assumed it to. Without a recognised striker in the opening three games, Newcastle have been aggressive, hardworking, and hard to beat but toothless.

Newcastle’s only two goals this season came in their narrow defeat to Liverpool, but they’ve still shown enough in other departments to show that once their new strikers hit form, the wins will appear, and their confidence will grow.

With the window shut, the Isak saga dealt with, and Wissa and Woltemadethrough the door, Eddie Howe will feel as if his season starts now, and they will be looking to pick up all three points at home to bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Saturday, before the mouthwatering prospect of inviting Barcelona to St. James' Park.

Nottingham Forest: 3/10

After a big win, a big loss, and a draw many would see 3/10 as a harsh score to give Forest, however the recent dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo, the manager who took a struggling Forest side over 20 months ago and turned them into a European outfit, has meant it’s been a strange period for Forest.

Off the field disputes and disagreements between Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis have tainted the legacy of what should have been looked back on as a brilliant period for everyone involved with Nottingham Forest, and the hiring of Ange Postecoglou will lead to a completely different style of football to the one that Forest have built their recent success on.

It remains to be seen whether Ange will be in the dug-out for their Saturday lunchtime encounter at The Emirates, and it will be interesting to see if a higher line and more attacking style of football will be seen in that game, however it’s a shame to see Nuno lose his job at Nottingham Forest despite his fantastic on-field results.

Rather like Palace, it will only be after their European campaign kicks off that we will know what to expect from them this campaign, but Ange will be hoping to prove his doubters wrong and win back-to-back Europa League’s.

Sunderland: 9/10

Sunderland were a sleeping giant for far too long, but they’re making up for lost time already with two wins on the board. They were presented with three winnable games to start off the season, and as strange as it may sound, they’ll be kicking themselves because they could be sitting at the top of the league on nine points.

The defeat away at Burnley may have illustrated how big of a difference playing away will be this season compared to at home, but Sunderland will be well aware that if they keep these levels of home performances up, they will be a Premier League team this time next year.

It’s incredibly early in the season, and Sunderland are yet to play one of the big hitters; however, they’ll be looking to take more points from the winnable games that approach, such as against Palace and Forest away and Villa and Wolves at home.

Tottenham Hotspur: 7/10

If this was written a week ago, it would have been a ten; however, Bournemouth’s win at Tottenham proved that it isn’t going to be plain sailing for Thomas Frank’s side. Before that, a brilliant display in the Super Cup against the European Champions was backed up by two wins in the league.

While Richarlison hit form and Pape Sarr looked like a new player, the biggest change was defensively. A defense that leaked goals under Ange has now kept two successive clean sheets and has conceded one in the opening three games, giving Frank a solid base to work with going forward. It’s the first time in a while that we can refer to a Spurs side as “hard to beat,” but it’s so far so good for a team destined to improve on their dismal domestic campaign last season.

West Ham United: 3/10

Three much-needed late goals at the City Ground have eased the tensions at West Ham going into the international break, but it’s still been a bleak start to the season for Graham Potter’s men. The first home game of the season is one marked in the calendar a month before, providing excitement and new hope to fans across the land, but those at the London Stadium had to watch their side concede five to a ruthless Chelsea team, which meant that after their 3-2 loss to Wolves in the cup, the Hammers had conceded 11 in their first three in all competitions.

The win before the break relaxed the already growing discourse that West Ham could go down, but they’ll be looking to apologise to their fans for their first home outing by giving Tottenham a better game at home this Saturday evening.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1/10

The only positive for Wolves is that, as mentioned above, they are in the third round of the League Cup at the expense of West Ham. That day, two clearly struggling sides battled it out, with Wolves coming out on top, but it could be argued that they would swap that win for three invaluable points in the league.

Wolves are the only remaining team without a point, and their 3-2 loss at home to Everton on matchday three indicated that it could be a long season ahead for the Midlands side, who have been in the league since 2018.

Newcastle away probably isn’t the fixture they were hoping for coming out of the break; nevertheless, it’s two sides without a win going head-to-head, and Wolves desperately need to come away with a result.