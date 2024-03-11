We've seen some true superstars in the world of sport over the years - names like Pele, Muhammad Ali and Usain Bolt all spring to mind. However, none of those three names mentioned make our list today - we'll be looking at the ten highest-paid athletes in history, when their career earnings are adjusted for inflation.
The career earnings of each athlete have been adjusted for inflation in the interest of fairness. For example, on paper, Floyd Mayweather Jr. earned a lot more than Jack Nicklaus - however, their overall earnings look very different when inflation is taken into account.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.