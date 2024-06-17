Real Madrid and England sensation Jude Bellingham wowed fans as 15m tuned in. | Getty Images

The country united together behind our national team as 15million turned on their TVs to catch the crucial moments of England’s first match.

More than 10 million people on average watched England’s winning start to Euro 2024 against Serbia. The BBC’s coverage of the clash was watched by an average audience of 10.5 million, peaking at 15 million, the corporation said.

The match was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham, who was recently unveiled as the new face of Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand Skims, scored a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener. It was a rockier start for Scotland, who were defeated 5-1 by Germany.

Meanwhile, Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland having suffered a cardiac arrest, scored his country’s only goal to draw 1-1 with Slovenia.

Scotland will get a chance for redemption against Switzerland on Wednesday, while England will meet Denmark on Thursday.