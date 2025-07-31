2025’s hottest dating trend: Move over run clubs – pick a partner at padel

David Lloyd Club members enjoying a game of Padel

Move over run clubs and awkward coffee dates! There’s a new way to get hearts racing in 2025, as padel is fast becoming the dating trend on everyone’s lips. David Lloyd Clubs, the UK’s largest padel provider, is championing the sport as the perfect date for fitness-loving singles and couples alike – you just need to be willing to strike a match.

New research reveals that 38% of Brits enjoy playing sports on a date, with padel topping the list of sports Brits would like to try with a potential love interest. Thanks to its inclusive and sociable nature, this fast-paced sport is becoming the go-to activity for those looking for flirty fun and some friendly competition. Padel’s easy rules and engaging gameplay make it the perfect activity to spark a connection - whether you’re a seasoned player or figuring out which end of the racquet to hold!

But you can’t serve as a single so, along with being a great way to meet your match, padel is also the ideal sport for a double date. In fact, over one in three Brits (36%) say they love going on double dates, as spending time with friends just adds to the fun (69%), makes the conversation flow better (49%) and allows them to get stuck into in a wider variety of activities (37%).

And the fun doesn’t have to stop on the court, at David Lloyd Clubs you can relax in the spa post – match or enjoy a delicious cocktail in the Clubroom and continue the conversation (or perhaps plan the next game…).

David Lloyd Clubs has partnered with Celebs Go Dating host and all-round matchmaking expert Anna Williamson to spotlight the emerging trend with a hilarious video here. Anna says “Dating is all about having fun and exploring connections so it’s no surprise activity-based dates have become increasingly popular. Padel is perfect for a date, as it is super inclusive and so easy to learn. It’s no surprise many Brits want to give it a go as trying something new and having a laugh can also take the edge of any first date awkwardness. Plus, with everything under one roof at David Lloyd Clubs, you can keep the connection going post-match with a drink or chill out session.”

Simon Pearson, Group Head of Racquets at David Lloyd Clubs, commented “We recognsied early on that Padel was growing in popularity and our members were enthusiastic about it. That’s why we invested in expanding our padel offering across clubs and we are now in a strong position as the UK’s leading padel operator. It’s not just a great workout which comes with plenty of benefits– it’s also incredibly social. We host padel social sessions which are popular and a brilliant way for our members to connect with the wider community on and off court.”

So why not make this summer your summer of Padel passion?! Hit the courts and discover why Padel is the ultimate date idea at your nearest David Lloyd Club.