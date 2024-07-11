Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It will come as no surprise to most of us who were huddled around our televisions last night - the England victory drew a mammoth audience.

The bigger the game, the bigger the audience seems to be the unsurprising calculation so the number boffins had better get ready for Sunday.

An average audience of 19.6 million viewers watched England defeat the Netherlands in their dramatic Euro 2024 semi-final, ITV has said.

A peak of 21.6 million tuned into ITV1 and ITVX to watch the match on Wednesday evening which saw Ollie Watkins net a 90th-minute goal, firing the Three Lions into the final.

Around 12.7 million viewers watched the overall coverage between 6.30pm and 10.45pm.

The broadcaster said 21.6 million is the highest peak audience a channel has seen since December 2022 when the nation watched England’s quarter-final exit in the World Cup.

England will play the final on Sunday against Spain, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to triumph in Berlin, where Gareth Southgate will attempt to mastermind England men’s first continental crown, having fallen short in the Euro 2020 final.

No English men’s team has made it to a major final on foreign soil before and they have the chance to become European champions for the first time this weekend.

The final of Euro 2024 will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, with kick-off at 8pm BST.