2nd Test: Bazballers Brook and Smith slam record tons to stun India on Day 3 at Edgbaston

Jamie Smith of England celebrates reaching his century

A lot has happened inside the first three days of the 2nd Test between India and England at Edgbaston. After skipper Shubman Gill dished out a batting masterclass, India were keen on forcing England to follow-on by getting rid of Joe Root and Stokes in consecutive deliveries. However, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook had plans of their own.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slamming the fastest ton by an England wicketkeeper, Smith joined forces with Brook as the duo notched up match-saving tons for the hosts in Birmingham. From 84-5 to crossing the 300-run mark in the 2nd session, centurions Brook and Smith have stunned the Indian bowling attack in the ongoing 3rd Test at Edgbaston.

Who is England’s quickest century maker?

Smith’s quick-fire ton helped him join the elite list of centurions before Lunch in Test cricket. The same feat was last achieved by England’s Ben Duckett in 2023. The 24-year-old completed his century in 80 balls, making him the third-quickest century maker for England in the longest format. Gilbert Jessop still holds the record for the fastest Test ton (76) by an England batter.

Brook joins special club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Smith registered his record century, Yorkshire’s Brook fired his ninth ton in 27 Test appearances. Brook is the third-quickest to nine centuries for England in Tests. The 26-year-old brought up his century in his 44th innings, placing him behind only Denis Compton (37 innings) and Herbert Sutcliffe (43) in reaching the milestone fastest for England.

Did you know?

Batting vigils from Smith and Brook is England's first partnership of over 200 for the sixth wicket or lower against India. The duo has overtaken the 198-run stand between Joe Root and James Anderson at Trent Bridge in 2014. Root and Anderson hold the record for the highest 10th wicket stand in Test cricket.