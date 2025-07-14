3 talking points as England outclass India in 3rd Test to lead series 2-1
Test cricket at its best. It was six years ago when Stokes emerged as the knight in shining armour for England at the grandest stage against New Zealand. On the anniversary of England’s historic World Cup triumph, Stokes dished out another match-winning performance. The England captain conjured a 22-run victory which the Indian broadcasters deemed as a win ‘by the barest of margins’.
Sensational Stokes
Stokes' all-round show (44, 2/63, 33 & 3/48) overshadowed Jadeja’s brilliance at the Home of Cricket. No player has more Player of the Match awards than Stokes at Lord’s. Stokes has the third-most Player of the Match honours (11) for England in Tests.
As Stokes mentioned after the Lord’s Test, ‘nothing was stopping’ the England skipper. The 2019 World Cup hero bowled two lengthy spells to help the hosts take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. England's 22-run victory over India in the Lord's Test was the narrowest margin of win (in terms of runs) at the venue.
Jadeja: Lone remnant
Jadeja’s lone warrior act failed to rescue India as the visitors folded for 170 on the final day of the Lord’s Test. However, the veteran all-rounder notched up his fourth consecutive half-centuries in as many innings. He is the third Indian after Sourav Ganguly (2002) and Rishabh Pant (2022 and 2025) to register four back-to-back fifties in England.
The backbone of India’s middle-order has a century and seven 50s in England. Jadeja has amassed 942 runs in England at No.6 or lower spots. His twin records are only bettered by legendary Gary Sobers.
Archer aces return
Stokes acknowledged that he had a ‘gut feeling’ about Archer doing something special. The speed merchant bowled the fastest delivery of the series in his comeback game at Lord’s.
After 1,597 days away from the Home of Cricket, Archer bagged the match-changing wicket of Rishabh Pant on the fifth day of the 3rd Test to put England on the brink of a famous win. The 30-year-old handed Washington Sundar a five-ball duck and recorded impressive figures of 3 for 55 in 16 overs.
England great Stuart Broad saluted Archer for bringing back ‘theatre’ to Test cricket with his scorching spells against India. For his blistering pace and game-changing flair, ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan hailed Archer's display as ‘a great comeback’.