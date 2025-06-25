3 things we learned from India v England 1st Test and how visitors can bounce back after Headingley loss

England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century against India on day five of the first Test match at Headingley - the hosts winning by five wickets.

Shubman Gill-led Team India will aim to tackle England's Bazballers with smarter batting and a sharper spin attack at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Even though India crowned a record five centurions in Leeds, there was no stopping a free-scoring England as Ben Stokes’ men stamped their Bazball authority to crush the Shubman Gill-led visitors at Headingley on Tuesday. While opener Ben Duckett's impressive century laid the foundation for a record-breaking chase, speedster Josh Tongue lived up to his new nickname, The Mop, cleaning up the Indian tail with style in Leeds.

Duckett's inspiring knock of 149 sealed the second-highest fourth-innings chase for England which was also the second-biggest against India in the longest format. England had earlier chased down 378 against India in the 2022 encounter at Edgbaston. With England taking a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the five-match series, National World looks at three things we have learned from the Test series opener.

No.3 spot secured by Pope

Yorkshire's Joe Root (left) and England team-mate Jamie Smith celebrate after steering the hosts' home to a five-wicket victory against India - chasing down a target of 371 on day five.

A rebellious century from Ollie Pope paved the way for England to put up a fight against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in the 1st innings of the Headingley encounter. Pope, who has eight centuries in Tests, had a roaring "come on!" celebration after registering a memorable century against India. He was unbeaten at the close of play on Day 2 of the series opener.

Before overshadowing Bumrah's three-wicket haul, Pope played a brilliant knock of 171 in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month. The England batter has improved his average which was reduced to 24.60 against India (13 Tests) in the build-up to the 1st Test.

Tongue demolition on course

Ben Stokes' "rabbit pie" celebration became the talk of the town during the Leeds Test. The England skipper was mighty impressed with pacer Tongue, who demolished the lower-order of the visitors at Headingley. Tongue registered figures of four for 86 in his 20 overs against India.

England's Harry Brook (r) dejected after being dismissed by India's Prasidh Krishna.

On the penultimate day, the 27-year-old bagged three wickets in just four balls. The pacer ran through India’s tail in Leeds twice, finishing with match figures of 7 for 158. When it comes to mopping up the Indian tail in Birmingham, Stokes clearly knows exactly who to call.

Ben Stokes has spoken. Who is ready to say sorry?

On commentary, former Indian batter Dinesh Karthik mentioned that he would have preferred to bat first in Leeds. England skipper Ben Stokes, on the other hand, had no doubts about his decision to bowl first against India. "You make a decision and you don't know what is going to happen," Stokes told Test Match Special.

Keeping a clear pattern in his captaincy since taking over in 2022, England side has won the toss in home Tests 10 times and decided to bowl first on nine of those occasions. Batting second in nine, England have won seven, lost one while the other ended in a stalemate. Reflecting on England's successful run case, former captain Michael Vaughan credited Stokes and Co. for producing 'Bazball with brains'.

How India can bounce back after Headingley loss

After a fielding horror show in Leeds, Vaughan could not resist a cheeky dig at the Indian team, offering his services as a fielding coach. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put down four chances, while veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah also had forgettable moments in the field. Under new skipper Shubman Gill, the visitors scored 835 runs in the entire Headingley Test.

However, India became the first team to lose a Test despite having five centurions in their line-up. Was Captain Gill truly in charge in Leeds? At various points, it was Pant and KL Rahul who appeared to be setting the fields and having discussions with the bowlers.

Giving his captaincy verdict about Gill on Sky Sports, former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that the India batter didn’t have the on-field aura of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Beyond their fielding lapses, India were also let down by a non-existent tail, offering little resistance to frustrate England in Leeds.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy waiting in the wings, the real test of Gill’s captaincy could lie in whether he trusts Shardul Thakur to lead the lower-order fight as a bowling all-rounder. Team India could also look to strengthen their bowling attack by bringing in premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against England. India have a day off after arriving in Birmingham on Wednesday. The 2nd Test begins on July 2.