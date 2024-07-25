Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Backed by the riches of the Saudi elite, successful professional golfers have become some of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Winning a single event on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, or LIV Golf circuit can bring in more money than many people see in a lifetime. Winning multiple events can create astounding generational wealth.

So, how do these top pros spend such vast fortunes? For many, it's an investment in the luxury and grandeur of the high-end property market.

From Tiger Woods’ £41m estate in Jupiter to Brooks Koepka’s sprawling 13,000-square-foot Florida mansion and Rickie Fowler’s waterfront retreat, National Club Golfer delves into the homes of the biggest names on the PGA Tour and LIV Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s take a look at the best pro golfers homes we can find…

7 multi-million dollar homes owned by pro golfers that will blow your mind

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods lives in Jupiter, Florida like many of his PGA Tour chums. He reportedly moved into his current house in 2010. There is a healthy space on the beachfront and he also has a four-hole practice facility in his back garden. The stuff of dreams.

The 15-time major champion’s property is said to have a 100-foot swimming pool, a 60-foot diving pool, a basketball-tennis court and a spa. The house is approximately 9,700 square feet with two separate sections.

There is a gym, a theater, a multimedia room and an oxygen therapy room. A wine cellar and other amenities can be found in various rooms of Woods’ Jupiter Island house which according to Omni Home Ideas is worth $54 million (£41 million) and was bought in 2006 before being rebuilt.

Rory McIlroy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory McIlroy’s mansion, located in the same area as Woods, was bought for $11 million back in 2012, but the price has allegedly doubled since. It is the former home of his fellow four-time major champion Ernie Els.

The Northern Irishman’s house boasts nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and can be found near Bear’s Club. There is an infinity pool, a games room, a tennis court, a home theater, a recording studio and a gym.

The Palm Beach Gardens palace has a Mediterranean-inspired design with a two-story living room and a grand staircase. It is also believed that McIlroy owns a property in La Quinta, California, County Down, New York and the United Arab Emirates.

Scottie Scheffler

Back in April, the New York Post reported that Scottie Scheffler’s house was purchased for $2.1 million in 2020. It would seem the two-time Masters champion bought the property following his marriage to Meredith Scudder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is reportedly 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house is now said to be worth $3.2 million, located in the Devonshire neighborhood. There is a half-acre space that has a big backyard with a patio, a fireplace and a pool.

The World No.1 has made an incredible amount of money since beginning his reign of dominance on the PGA Tour in 2022. He’s now cleared the $70 million mark in career earnings and there is no sign of this slowing down.

Bryson DeChambeau

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau put his house up for sale earlier in 2024. The LIV Golf star lives in Dallas and his listed home has five bedrooms and is allegedly worth $3.2 million.

The house was built in 2018 and the main room space features a grand piano of all things. There is a covered outdoor kitchen with a pool outside and the mansion is located in Melshire Estates which is a popular upscale neighborhood in Dallas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Realtor.com says the kitchen was recently updated and features stainless steel appliances, a large island and new cabinets. As well as a pool table and an HD golf simulator, there is also a sunny patio and a yard. In 2022, DeChambeau let his fans into a tour of his house on his YouTube channel.

Rickie Fowler

We are heading back to Jupiter, Florida and Rickie Fowler’s house now. It is a waterfront estate that the six-time PGA Tour winner reportedly spent $14 million on to call his own.

In quite spectacular fashion, Fowler has modeled his driveway on Magnolia Lane at Augusta National with trees lining down the sides of the road. There is a dock in the waterfront section and an outdoor swimming pool.

Like many of these Florida homes, Fowler also has a hole at the back to practice when he has a spare half-hour. The 11,500 square foot mansion has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sports bar, a games room and a home theater.

Brooks Koepka

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are staying in Florida again at the home of five-time major champion and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka whose house is priced at $6 million. The lot was purchased in 2018 for just over $3 million according to reports, and the American designed it to how he envisaged it.

He and his wife Jena live in this 13,000-square-foot building with six bedrooms and 10 bedrooms and three-quarters of an acre of land. There are multiple garages, a swimming pool and an astroturf in the back garden.

The residence offers views of the Loxahatchee River and is minutes from Jupiter Inlet by boat. In the Netflix series Full Swing, which features many stars of the sport, you can have a small peak behind the curtain at Koepka’s property.

Jordan Spieth

Like Scheffler and DeChambeau, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth lives in Dallas and his mansion is supposedly worth $7.1 million. He lives with his wife Annie and their son Sammy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spieth is said to have bought his home from six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan. The property covers over 10,000 square feet with five bathrooms and seven bedrooms supposedly making up the majority of the indoor space.

Spieth also has a man cave with a table tennis table with sports memorabilia plastered around the walls. According to Taste of the County, the mansion is located in the Preston Hollow community and has a two-storey foyer with a circular staircase. The home’s estimated value is now over $8.5 million.