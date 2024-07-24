'A boozy night in Birmingham led to us changing hockey for women forever'

Howard is now one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme | REUTERS

Team GB’s Tess Howard has successfully campaigned for change

A boozy night in Birmingham was the start of a revolution in Olympic sports kit for women. Research shows that many women and girls stop playing sport due to issues with clothing. Team GB’s Tess Howard has successfully campaigned for change so that female hockey players can choose between shorts and traditional ‘skorts’.

It was a night on the tiles in the second city that made it all happen.

"We went to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and we won gold, beating Australia 2-1 in the final," she said.

"The whole team were in the Team England bar afterwards, a few drinks had been consumed, and Lou (Pullan, Kit Operations Specialist) came and put her arm around me and said: 'I'm going to be part of your mission. We're going to change hockey forever'."

Over the past few years, Howard has helped bring her dream to life with the support of her team-mates, Pullan and many more. Howard - crowned with the Changemaker Award at last year’s Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year - has felt the impact of her work most keenly at her local club, Marlow.

“You can come to training in pyjamas if you want, as long as you’re comfortable,” said Howard. “The girls at Marlow, 90% of them are wearing shorts or some sort of jazzy coloured leggings. You can see these 12-year-old girls starting to take agency and that’s where I see an elevation of consciousness. It’s all about empowering women to make choices for themselves.”

GB Hockey’s kit partner, Mizuno, have helped enact the new policy with leading hockey brand Grays recently releasing a range of sport-specific shorts.

“We consistently have at least half of our team wearing shorts and that’s because they feel comfortable in them,” said the 25-year-old. “One of my team-mates came up to me during our first photoshoot in shorts and she said, ‘why did women ever wear skirts?’ She gave me a big hug and it was such a moving moment.

“We’re having a change of consciousness in hockey. We have to start loosening the holds of tradition and then you’ll see an impact globally. I’ve had other countries reach out to me asking, ‘how did you do it?’ It’s not that hard - just provide shorts.”

Howard is now one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing her to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support. The sharp-shooter feels that wearing shorts has turbocharged her performances on the pitch. For example, she scored her first-ever hat-trick against Scotland in her third game wearing shorts.