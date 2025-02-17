A minor setback for a major comeback: Sean Bruce looks to overcome record hurdle

Rendall Munro and Sean Bruce

A family tragedy, an opponent not making weight and a first round hitting of the canvas provided a blip on the radar for a talented, up and coming boxer which saw Sean Bruce down but not out

An unfortunate first defeat was the culmination of a perfect storm for an up-and-coming fighter - who is adamant the loss won't define his career.

Sean Bruce, 28, from Leicester, who trains under former champion Rendall Munroe - and is managed by another successful ex-fighter Carl Greaves - said he learned a lot from the bout.

Several months after the fight, Bruce said: "It was a close fight and I learned a lot from it.

Sean Bruce is determined to get to the top of the boxing world

"I've been rebuilding and the fight showed me where I need to get better.

"It's been back to the drawing board and we have gone back to basics.

"We have used the last few months to build me back up physically and mentally.

"I only want big fights now, to be honest, and at my weight, we know the big fights are there for me now."

Bruce was 6-0 before the October contest and fought fellow 6-0 contender Callum Singh for the BBBofC Midlands Area Super Flyweight belt.

The Leicester boxer had earned the belt against the previously undefeated Fraser Morgan in March last year.

The belt was due to be on the line for the Singh fight but the challenger failed to make the required weight so the title fight fell through.

Despite being disadvantaged on the scales, Bruce, who is not one to shy away from difficult adversities went ahead with the contest against Singh in what became a non-title fight.

Further hardship occurred when a family loss happened in Bruce's camp resulting in the team having to work together in difficult circumstances shortly before the bout.

As Bruce walked out to the ring in the lead-up to the fight, everyone rallied around him knowing that a difficult task lay ahead.

The heavier fighter put Bruce down in the first round which forced Munroe's man to showcase tenacity and determination to fight back.

And fight back Bruce did as he gave as good as he got for the remainder of the bout which resulted in a narrow one-point loss.

"Losing that fight has made me realise how much I want it," said Bruce.

"It has really hit home that I never want to feel like that again but it has also reinforced how much I love this sport.

"When bad things happen, something good will come in the aftermath of it.

"Everything happens for a reason.

"Hopefully we will get another title added to the collection this year."

Bruce's manager, Carl Greaves said: "I was really disappointed that his opponent failed to make weight.

"It did throw Sean off a bit but to his credit, he kept fighting.

"Sean is a great boxer and he has a lot of potential."

The situation both in and outside of the ring has brought Bruce, and his team, especially trainer Munroe closer together.

"I take inspiration from Rendall, he is such a strong man and he is like a father figure to me.

"I just want to do him proud.

"After the fight, I walked back into the gym and the first thing Rendell said to me was 'I know now you are going to be a world champion'.

"He said he knew I had the skills and ability but saw a toughness in me that night that he thinks will give me an edge.

"That just gave me a huge boost.

"If I am going to go to the top, he will be there with me the entire way."