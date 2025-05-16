Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Non-League Player of the Year

Aaron McLean (left) accepts the Sports Circle Player of the Year award on Ollie Pearce's behalf | Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Pearce plundered 46 goals in 51 appearances last season for Worthing to earn a move to York City and quickly silenced doubts of whether he could make the step up to the National League by firing 31 goals for the Minstermen.

By Mohamed Hamza, Sportsbeat

Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

And McLean, who accepted the award on Pearce's behalf, has backed the 28-year-old to add more to his trophy cabinet.

He said: “Ollie is somebody I have watched for a few years and I had no doubt he could make the step up and replicate the numbers and the performances he has had.

“He is a very talented young man and somebody who is just going to continue breaking barriers and keep scoring goals. As well as being a brilliant footballer, he’s a great lad as well.

“Sometimes players take time to adapt to surroundings and a higher standard of football but he has taken to it like a duck to water and his performances have been nothing short of magnificent.

“He fully deserves the award and I’m sure it won’t be the last of his career.”

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-League season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the Football League.

The ceremony is held annually by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s edition hosted at Plough Lane – home of AFC Wimbledon.

McLean, who spent his early footballing years in Non-League with Aldershot Town and Grays Athletic between 2003 and 2007 in a career that eventually saw him feature for Hull City in the Premier League in 2013, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be involved with the awards.

He revealed: “At the end of the season, to be able to honour those in Non-League is exceptional and is something I’m privileged to be part of.

“I love it. It’s my first time at these awards and it's something that hopefully in the years to come I’ll be involved in and see all the faces and celebrate the things people do on and off the pitch."

