Abdi Jama has eyes on breaking the British semi-final curse as he heads to Paris

His Paralympic career consists of three bronze medals so far, having lost out in semi-finals.

Five-time Paralympian Abdi Jama is ready to finally put GB's semi-final curse to bed as he goes for a maiden gold at Paris 2024.

The 41-year-old was born in Somalia but moved to Liverpool alongside his six brothers and sisters as a child and it was there that he discovered his passion for wheelchair basketball.

It's a passion that has seen Jama become one of the greatest talents in the world as a three-time Paralympic bronze medallist, five-time European champion and 2018 world champion.

And with Britain falling at the semi-final hurdle at all four Paralympics that Jama has competed at, winning bronze at Beijing, Rio and Tokyo, the wheelchair basketball player is intent on finally bringing home that illusive gold in Paris.

"It feels amazing to go to my fifth Paralympic Games," he said.

"We just need to get past that omen of the semi-finals. If we get past that then gold is ours, I'm confident.

"We've won Europeans, we've won worlds, we're only missing one gold medal.

"We have come so close so many times and the same used to happen at worlds, missing out on small details but with the way we're going at the moment and with the team we've got, we're ready for that challenge. It's nothing less than a final for me.

"We have an amazing group, and the banter and camaraderie are amazing, to be around these athletes and world class players, I'm looking forward to competing."

Growing up in a big family in Liverpool, Jama knows that the team behind the team is one of the most important aspects of his competitive career.

Jama himself has a young daughter who is yet to see him compete on the Paralympic stage, with Rio too far away and Tokyo having no crowds and admitted that he's even ready to battle with school attendances if it means the youngster can watch her dad win a Paralympic gold medal in the French capital.

"I have a small daughter, she's 11 and to be a role model to her and others is incredible," he said.

"It's going to be a bit difficult for her to come with school but hopefully if we make the final she will come out as it's the weekend. So, no pressure for us to make that final!

"I have my sisters and a couple of friends coming out too, the last time they came out was in London so it's a credit to have that support from people who have been with you from day one."

And with a fifth Games ready and waiting, Jama hopes that those who watch on in Paris can be inspired by his story, having overcome a world of obstacles to make his dreams come true and reach an incredible five Paralympic Games.

"When I was starting off in sport, I was just a lad raised by a single mum," he said. "It was a challenge for me to get here but if I can do it then anyone can do it.

"If you put the hard work and dedication in then anything is possible."

