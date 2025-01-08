Abdullah Hayayei: UK Athletics and man charged over Paralympian's death in London training accident

UK Athletics and a 77-year-old man have been charged in connection with the death of Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei, who died during a training session in east London in 2017.

The 36-year-old athlete, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was fatally injured on July 11, 2017, at Newham Leisure Centre when a metal pole from a throwing cage fell on him.

He was training in preparation to compete in the F34 class discus, javelin, and shot put events at the World Para Athletics Championships in London. Despite emergency services being called, Hayayei was pronounced dead at the scene.

UAE Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei died after being hit on the head by a metal pole during training in 2017. | Getty

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence.

UK Athletics Limited, the national governing body for athletics, has also been charged with corporate manslaughter and a health and safety offence related to the incident.

Both Davies and UK Athletics are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

