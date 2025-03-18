UK Athletics and a 77-year-old man have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges over the death of a Paralympian, who was killed during a training session in 2017 when he was struck on the head by a falling metal pole.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, suffered fatal injuries on July 11, 2017, at Newham Leisure Centre in east London while preparing to compete in the F34 class discus, javelin, and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The incident occurred when part of a throwing cage collapsed and fell on him, with emergency responders pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Keith Davies, who was head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, appeared at the Old Bailey, where he pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence. The national governing body for athletics, UK Athletics Limited, also pleaded not guilty to corporate manslaughter and a health and safety violation.

UAE Paralympian Abdullah Hayayei died after being hit on the head by a metal pole during training in 2017. | Getty

Represented by Simon Antrobus KC, UK Athletics entered its plea on behalf of the organisation. An eight-week trial has been scheduled for October 12, 2026, at the Old Bailey, with a case management hearing set for December 12, 2025.

Davies has been released on unconditional bail.