Abdullah Hayayei: UK Athletics, man plead not guilty over death of Paralympian killed during training session
Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, suffered fatal injuries on July 11, 2017, at Newham Leisure Centre in east London while preparing to compete in the F34 class discus, javelin, and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.
The incident occurred when part of a throwing cage collapsed and fell on him, with emergency responders pronouncing him dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, Keith Davies, who was head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, appeared at the Old Bailey, where he pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and a health and safety offence. The national governing body for athletics, UK Athletics Limited, also pleaded not guilty to corporate manslaughter and a health and safety violation.
Represented by Simon Antrobus KC, UK Athletics entered its plea on behalf of the organisation. An eight-week trial has been scheduled for October 12, 2026, at the Old Bailey, with a case management hearing set for December 12, 2025.
Davies has been released on unconditional bail.