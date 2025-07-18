Adam Hills expects Australia to be “absolutely fired up” in Ashes Series

16/07/2025 - Rugby League - ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Series 2025 - 100 Days To Go Preview - London, England - Martin Offiah with England's George Williams, Jack Welsby & Adam Hills with the ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes trophy. | SWpix

England’s last win against the Kangaroos came 30 years ago while their most recent Ashes series win was 25 years before that in 1970 as Great Britain.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Adam Hills expects Australia to be “absolutely fired up” to protect their dominant record over England as the two sides meet in this Autumn’s ABK Beer Ashes Series.

England’s last win against the Kangaroos came 30 years ago while their most recent Ashes series win was 25 years before that in 1970 as Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-Test contest will see England face Australia on home soil for the first time since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final and will also be the first Ashes Series since 2003, when the Kangaroos last toured the UK under the Great Britain banner.

And despite the long gap between instalments of the iconic series, Hills explained the hunger from the Australian players and public for more victories over England has not waned during that time.

“There’s such a pride in Australia, especially for rugby league, but in any sport when it comes to beating England,” the 55-year-old Sydney native said.

“When you play England, you want to walk away with a whitewash, you want them to not score, you want it to be a cricket Ashes series where, like Glenn McGrath would say, you win 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I know the Australians will be coming here absolutely fired up to make sure they win.

“But their attitude won’t just be to win the series, or just to win every match, it’ll be to absolutely destroy England in all three games and to try and make sure they don’t score a point.”

Hills, who hosts The Last Leg, was a member of the Australian side at the inaugural Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup in 2022 and hopes, through his role as RFL president, to try a promote disability rugby league as much as he can.

“Regardless of the sport, there has to be an England v Australia Ashes,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve played disability rugby league and, since becoming president and even before then, I’m doing what I can to make sure there’s disability rugby league at the next World Cup.

“We did it once and it can’t be a one off. And I also think there should be a disability rugby league Ashes too.

“I really want that to be a thing.”

Hills was speaking during a launch event in London to mark 100 days to go until the 2025 Ashes Series begins.

The series kicks off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 25th October, before heading to Liverpool a week later on Saturday 1st November where a sold-out Bramley-Moore Dock will take centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium is the venue for the third and final Test on Saturday 8th November which is also a sellout.

Over 60,000 tickets were sold on the first day of the priority sales window, which was a record-breaking figure for any Rugby League series launch.

Hills predicted a close series and expressed his desire for a winner-takes-all decider come the third Test.

“It’s going to finish 2-1 to someone,” he said.

“Rugby League will be the winner, and I think that final game at Headingley will be unbelievable.

“As an Australian, where do you not want to be playing?

“I’m absolutely pumped for that match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marking the milestone with a ‘100 days to go’ London Trophy Tour were Rugby League legend Martin Offiah MBE, current England captain George Williams, star player Jack Welsby, and Aussie comedian and Rugby Football League President, Adam Hills MBE.