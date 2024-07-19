Adam Smalley and Shaun Balfe drive to victory in British GT Silver-Am Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Duckhams drivers Adam Smalley and Shaun Balfe have clinched the Silver-Am class title of the 2024 British GT Championship season with two rounds to spare. This early triumph underscores the team's exceptional performance throughout the season, which has included six championship wins.

Rounds six and seven of the championship took place in Snetterton this weekend. The team gained enough points across the two races to create an unassailable lead in their class, securing the Silver-Am championship title an impressive two months ahead of the end of the season. For Adam Smalley, it’s another victory to add to his growing list of British Champion titles, including the Porsche Carrera Cup GB 2023.

“It's incredible to win the Silver-Am title two rounds early, and I was really happy with overall result in the last race. It was a challenging weekend for us, as qualifying was critical… Shaun did a great job in both stints, we kept our noses clean; we didn't get in trouble whereas some others did, and overall, I’m really happy with the result. Thank you to everyone for an amazing season!”

125-year-old Duckhams’ motorsports legacy can be traced back to 1934, when W. G. Everitt, driving a Duckhams-lubricated MG at Brooklands, broke the world record (H class) for the standing start kilometre and mile. Over the past 90 years of breaking records and backing winners on the track, Duckhams has enjoyed success in Formula 1, Formula Atlantic, Formula 3000, Formula 5000, Formula Ford, rallying, touring cars and superbikes. In 2023, Duckhams’-sponsored Adam Smalley won the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, and the Duckhams’-sponsored BRIC Superbike team in Thailand secured the 2023 championship.

The team enjoyed a winning start to its maiden British GT Championship campaign in March, recording two wins in the Silver-Am class at the opening round in Oulton Park. The second round at Silverstone saw another incredible victory as Adam and Shaun secured the prestigious RAC Trophy. The team battled changeable conditions at Donnington Park in May to secure their fourth class victory of 2024, extending their championship lead in the process. Round five took the teams to the historic Spa-Francorchamps. The team left with more silverware and went into round six at Snetterton with a strong 71-point lead at the top of the GT3 Silver-Am standings.

The Duckhams team will now turn their attention to the overall title, where they sit just 21 points off the top. The next round takes place at Donington Park on the weekend of September 7th and 8th, with the grand finale at Brands Hatch on September 28th and 29th.

Duckhams Chief Marketing Officer Rajat Moirta said, "A great British engine oil brand, Duckhams has an iconic motorsports heritage, packed with so many winners. Adam Smalley is an exceptional talent and showcases the dedication that has fuelled Duckhams since 1899. His victory exemplifies the spirit of winners. Duckhams is proud to support him and looks forward to his promising future in motorsports. Here's to driving and winning together for the next 125 years!"

Founded by Alexander Duckham, a natural innovator, successful businessman, and pioneer of modern movement, Duckhams has been making engines move since 1899.