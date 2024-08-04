Aimee Pratt proud after competing in her second Olympics in steeplechase

Sam Mellish/Team GB

This is the second steeplechase she competed in this year.

Manchester’s Aimee Pratt believes she has a bright future ahead in the sport after competing at her second Olympics.

Having only competed in one 3000m steeplechase this year, Pratt stepped out for her second run over the sticks this season in front of 60,000 fans at Stade de France.

The 26-year-old finished 11th in a time of 9:27.26, which wasn’t enough to progress to the final with only the top five finishers advancing.

“It was fun,” said Pratt. “I ran very within myself, which in hindsight is easy to say.

“I had done one steeple this year and it was really bad. I’m just massively lacking confidence more than anything.”

Pratt was competing at her second Olympics having made her debut in Tokyo, where she also finished 11th.

She set a new personal best at the 2022 World Championships but has had a tricky time since then, despite managing to make the GB team for each global major.

Pratt believes she still has plenty to achieve in athletics with the 2028 Olympics in LA in mind.

“At the start of the winter, the aim was to be in that final,” she said.

“The road was far from straightforward. I’m proud of myself for getting here under the circumstances. I feel like I’ve got a bright future ahead.”

