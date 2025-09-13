Alastair Chalmers hopes to inspire at World Athletics Championships

Alastair Chalmers during Novuna GB&NI Team Holding Camp on the 5th September 2025 in Miyazaki, Japan | Sam Mellish

The 400m hurdler heads to Japan for his second Worlds off the back of the best season of his career, having clocked a new personal best of 48.30s in June.

Alastair Chalmers hopes his exploits at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo can continue to inspire Guernsey’s next generation.

Chalmers has also competed across the world in a number of Diamond Leagues, including a late call-up to the final in Zurich last month.

The 25-year-old has worn his Guernsey kit throughout his international exploits, and he is proud to represent the island on the biggest stages.

“It’s an emotional thing,” he said, speaking at a Novuna-backed British camp – with the company financing the ambitions of millions across the UK, from helping business grow and individuals plan for the future, to backing British Athletics on the global stage.

“I got dropped by Puma at the end of last year. I spoke to the development officer and said I’d love to run for Guernsey.

“Having these opportunities, on TV and in front of tens of thousands of people, in that Guernsey kit, it’s so beautiful.

“When I went back to Guernsey in July, a lot of kids came up to me, they are so enthusiastic and happy that I am watching the same kit as them.

“I’d love to keep doing it. it’s such an honour that I can wear the flag of Guernsey at the top level. Hopefully, I can keep doing it for as long as possible. It gets people talking and definitely spreading the Guernsey vibe around.”

While the green of Guernsey may raise some eyebrows in the call room from world class talents like Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin, Chalmers’ own performances have also made people sit up and listen.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist has consistently run under 49 seconds and believes he is in good shape to lower his personal best, having deliberately structured his season to peak in Tokyo.

“This whole season has been the best season of my life,” he added. “I have been really consistent, that’s what me and my coach have been working for.

“Coming into these Champs, I feel really fresh. Last year at the Olympics, I felt like I couldn’t run a PB or anything special. This year I am in really good shape and anything can happen.”

Chalmers faces stiff competition in what is one of the strongest 400m hurdles fields ever assembled, with Warholm, Benjamin and Alison dos Santos the event’s leading triumvirate.

But Chalmers competes in Tokyo as part of a three-strong British team, having previously flown the flag solo at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with Tyri Donovan and Seamus Derbyshire joining him in Japan.

It reflects the strength of the British field this season, something Chalmers hopes continues to drive him and others to new heights.

“It is definitely a golden era,” he said. “It has been a long time coming. It is really lovely that we get to step on the track and it’s a real fight.

“British champs were really fun. You watch other people race and you are on edge because they might drop a serious time.

“That pushed me on more when I went to Germany and dropped the 48.3. I don’t take things personally, but I use it as fuel to get better. Afterwards, we all get along with each other.”

