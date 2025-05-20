Albinson says players lived out their dreams despite defeat

Leo Wilkinson Photography

Stamford director of rugby Matthew Albinson revealed his side lived out their dreams despite going down 45-15 to Brunel University in the Men’s Counties 1 Championship final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

A five-try burst from the university side during the first half ultimately took the game away from the Lincolnshire-based outfit.

But Albinson’s players fought on valiantly, scoring three tries in total to give their loyal supporters something to shout about.

Speaking about those in attendance, Albinson said: “I think everyone can see what this club is built on, our fans have been magnificent out there today.

“That will always mean more than winning. Everyone here, including myself, lived our dream today and the hunger is there to come back stronger.”

Brunel captain Jack Thorn broke the deadlock with the try of the match inside the opening 10 minutes.

The fly-half intercepted the ball from a stray Stamford pass before sprinting the length of the field to crash over.

Flanker Harvey Hart then struck with a brace – both efforts opportunistically taken from close range - to give Brunel a commanding lead midway through the first half.

Winger Ben Radnor further extended the advantage of the Londoners, brilliantly side-stepping his way past the last player in his way to score on 27 minutes.

Stamford refused to roll over however, and George Cox’s battling try in the corner five minutes before the break demonstrated there was still fight left in his team.

But Nick Gali’s try minutes before the interval capped off a dominant first half for the university side, with the scoreline reading 33-5.

Brunel’s momentum continued after the break, as Martin Cernohorsky powered over for the men in grey’s sixth try.

Stamford’s Freddie Chapman made sure his side would not go scoreless during the second period and Edward Cox gave his side the final word after Ollie Thompson had added Brunel’s seventh try.

Albinson also spoke of the admiration he had for his outfit, adding: “I am so proud of my players today and we have got no interest in stopping.“This club will continue to do what it does with a lot of heart and community value.”

