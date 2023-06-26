Sheffield Steelers’ ice hockey star Alex Graham has passed away at the age of 20.

The young prospect had featured in 81 games for the Elite Ice Hockey League club over the past couple of years and had been awarded his first full-year professional contract just one month ago. It is currently unknown what caused the athlete’s tragedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club has issued a statement following the death of the young player, in which the team paid tribute to the promising talent in the ice hockey community, adding that they were “devestated” and “heartbroken” by Graham’s passing. The young forward was moving into a position of becoming the next British ice hockey-great - he had even been touted with following in the footsteps of the likes of Tony Hand, Liam Kirk, and current Steelers’ player Robert Dowd.

It was thought that the 2023/24 season would be a breakthrough season for the player who had been desperate to represent his nation at a senior level. His Steelers’ coach, Aaron Fox, gave him a year-long platform in which he could demonstrate his skills and strength, backed by a growing sense of maturity both on and off the ice.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property in Dronfield, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 24. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Alex Graham at Sheffield Arena

What has his club said?

The Sheffield Steelers published a statement on their website: “Steelers Forward Alex Graham #RIP.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Steelers are devastated to advise that Alex Graham sadly passed away this weekend. Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates.

“It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.

“Graham, 20, had only recently signed his first professional contract with the Steelers after making 81 appearances since his debut in 2019 and was regarded as an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

The EIHL has also released a statement saying: “Everyone connected with the Elite Ice Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Graham this past weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“20-year old Graham has recently signed his first professional contract with Sheffield Steelers after making 81 appearances since his debut in 2019. He was regarded as an outstanding talent about to make his mark on the professional game. Our thoughts and condolences are with Alex’s family and friends at this very sad time.