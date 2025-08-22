Alex Tordoff relishing Defender Burghley Horse Trials debut

The Oakham ace, 28, grew up just 20 minutes away from Stamford's Burghley House and has been an attendee at the iconic venue for as long as he can remember. | Peter Nixon

Alex Tordoff is relishing the prospect of fulfilling a lifelong dream as he saddles up for his Defender Burghley Horse Trials debut.

This September, Tordoff and 17-year-old gelding Cool Jack will find themselves past the velvet rope for the first time, with Tordoff admitting that the iconic event cannot come soon enough.

“I’m definitely excited,” said Tordoff. It’s the biggest show and the biggest competition and event of my life and the culmination of everything I’ve done so far.

“I’m so excited to be in a show I’ve dreamed of going to throughout my childhood and ever since I started riding.

“Burghley's the first big horse show I ever went to. My mum’s always been a fence judge there and my dad was on the medical team there.

“I’ve done every competition and been there in every possible way apart from doing the main show so to be go there and be part of the Horse Trials is incredibly exciting and the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

“Even before the competition starts, the Saturday morning is indescribable if you’ve not been there and it’s amazing to be near it, let alone be part of it and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Tordoff is also the founder of Hyde Lodge Horses, a Leicestershire-based eventing and training yard in operation since 2017 and he hopes to use Defender Burghley to repay the faith of everyone who has helped to support him on his journey.

“We’ll be trying to put our best foot forward,” added Tordoff. “We’re a local yard and we’re just down the road. Hopefully we’ll have other clients coming in, supporting us and being there.

“There's a lot of people involved on the business side and to be able to share the achievement of being there with them and hopefully their horses will be there for many years to come.

“It’s a great achievement for everyone. Even though they might not be on the horse, I hope everyone will have that sense of achievement at being at an amazing place like Burghley.

“It's something that'll drive you on to go again next year and make sure you’ve got everything you need to keep going there every year.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk