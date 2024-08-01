Alex Wise rues disappointing end to 'pleasure' of an Olympic experience

Team GB

Alex Wise was disappointed to depart the individual archery in the last 32

Alex Wise rued a ‘very disappointing’ end to his Olympic debut as he bowed out the men’s individual archery competition in the last 32.

The day after fellow Geordie Kieran Reilly claimed a BMX silver, Wise was looking to keep his own medal hopes alive and started the knockout stages with a confident 6-4 win over China’s Li Zongyuan.

A clash with home favourite Baptiste Addis, who was roared on by the crowd inside the historic Esplanade des Invalides, was next up and Wise led 3-1 after two sets.

But the Frenchman took the next three to win 7-3 and continue his progress on home soil.

"It was quite close in the end,” he said. “It’s obviously very disappointing to be on the losing side, though I could get much further up at the Games here.

“I really back myself when it comes to shooting on a stage like we have just shot on. I’m very disappointed but it’s been an absolute pleasure to do it this week.

"Winning a match at the Olympics is pretty cool, even cooler would have been to be one step further, one step further, and one step further than that again.

“But yeah, it is a dream to become an Olympian.”

Wise picked up the sport nine years ago at the Bowmen of Walker club and qualified 27th in the ranking round to set up his clash with Li.

He shot four perfect 10s against his 21-year-old, earning a 4-2 lead after three sets and drawing the remaining two to secure a safe passage through.

A swift turnaround meant he was back on the Parisian stage less than an hour later and while he initially took his momentum into the clash with Addis, the 17-year-old – who helped France win silver in the team competition earlier in the week – surged clear.

It means just two British archers are left in the round of 16, with Tom Hall going for glory in the men’s competition after winning a last 32 battle of the Brits with namesake Conor.

Megan Havers is Team GB’s sole representative in the women’s draw, with the 16-year-old looking to continue her fairytale progress to date.

“I will be watching who we have left in,” Wise added.

“We have got Meg and Tom; they did an excellent job the other day so I will be hanging around to support them."

