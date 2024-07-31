Alex Yee makes incredible comeback to claim men's triathlon gold

Triathlete Alex Yee wins gold at the Paris Olympics | Getty Images

Great Britain’s Alex Yee chased down New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the final stretch to become Olympic champion

Alex Yee looked down and out in Paris only to take the script and throw it into the Seine.

Yee must have seen Tom Pidcock and Andy Murray's comebacks of recent days and thought – ‘I can raise that’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yee upgraded his Tokyo triathlon silver to gold in Paris, with a display of ruthless tactical racing genius that defied all conventional wisdom.

Oh, Yee have little faith, he was right to say as he chased down New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, who seemed to have the gold in his grasp, to cross the line on the gilded Port Alexandre III.

The experts said this race would come down to the run, the swim and bike mere amuse bouche to the showpiece course on this showpiece course, which weaved around the postcard landmarks of Paris.

But Yee didn't have time to take in the sights though, he had the Kiwi fixed right in his.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was in contention but when Wilde put on a sudden burst to open a gap on the run, he looked to have emptied his tank. He trailed the Kiwi by over 20 seconds with 2.5km to go, with a predatory chasing pack snapping at his heels too. Hanging on to a medal of any colour looked a good result.

Loading....

But Yee knows his body and he knows his opponents, not only is the attention to detail of his training programme famously forensic, but he also studies rivals' strengths and weaknesses for any flaw to exploit.

He and team-mate Sam Dickinson had plotted this out, the latter put in a huge shift on the bike leg, working with Yee to sap the energy from his biggest medal challengers. Dickinson went to the well for his best mate and didn't finish the race but certainly shared the glory.

Dickinson insists he was never in any doubt that Yee would strike decisively, and he did in the closing kilometre, hitting the accelerator to chase and pass Wilde and storm to the line, meaning Team GB have won three of the last four men's triathlon titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was going through a real bad patch and at 2.5km I thought I'm going to give myself one last chance and not give up and here we are. I'm still a bit lost for words," said Yee, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"I was just saying 'anything can happen'. I'm still just that normal guy who works hard at my sport and loves what I'm doing. For me, it's amazing that I can be in this position, and I just believed it.

"I don’t even know if I thought I was going to win. For me, I wanted to cross that finish line knowing that I have given 100%.”

Yee was first to thank Dickinson, who celebrated his team-mates victory like it was his own, a loyal domestique who toiled in a cause greater than his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The plan was to help Alex win gold and he did, so kudos to him," said Dickinson.

"He deserves this and I'm just super proud of one of my best mate's achieving his dream, it's pretty special."

After that Yee hugged Wilde, though this was not an image of victor and vanquished, the mutual respect obvious,.

“I think it's just an appreciation for each other," added Yee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We work day in, day out to be the best athletes we can be and when there is that one person that pushes you to those new limits, those new heights, you are just grateful.

"I have so much appreciation for him as a person, we have shared rooms together and been mates and he is a top racer. That’s the main thing, he is just a good bloke.”

Yee’s win was plotted and planned in Loughborough and so was France’s Cassandre Beaugrand, the UK-based triathlete who won the women’s race.