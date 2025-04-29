Alexandra Park Tennis Courts named Park of the Year at LTA Tennis Awards

Members of Alexandra Park Tennis Court receive the Park of the Year award by Sir Trevor McDonald during the LTA Tennis Awards 2025 at National Tennis Centre on April 24, 2025 in London, England. | Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Members of Alexandra Park Tennis Courts were delighted to be named Park of the Year at the prestigious 2025 LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

Coaches Joe Adams and Ross Cudmore were present to receive the top prize at the awards, which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, following an impressive year of dedication to the sport.

Partnering with Active Hastings, the tennis courts now run a variety of inclusive sessions to make tennis accessible to all, including walking tennis, SEND sessions and primary school sessions.

"It's really good to be recognised for doing the right thing," said Adams.

"We've put a bit of ourselves into this for a couple of years now and we want people to now recognise what we do.

"I hope it helps people realise how it easy and cheap it is to come to us.

The Park Tennis Project is an investment of over £30 million pounds nationwide from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts and open the sport to many more people.

Alexandra Park was chosen as one of 3,000 of the most dilapidated sites across England, Scotland and Wales that was chosen for the LTA's 'tennis opened up' vision and Cudmore was thrilled to see just how much their sessions have helped.

"From the start, we've tried to get as many people involved as possible," added Cudmore. "From disability coaching to girls only tennis and free tennis.

"It's so lovely hearing people come in and say that our tennis sessions have helped change their lives and got them out of the house."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Speaking at the event, President of the LTA Sandi Procter, said: "The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

"I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

"The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable."

