Alfie Hewett keeps 'Golden Slam’ hopes alive ahead of singles final at Paris 2024

Alfie Hewett is keeping a lid on his excitement ahead of the biggest 48 hours of his career.

Hewett's historic wheelchair tennis singles win at Wimbledon earlier this summer means he needs Paralympic gold to complete the ‘Golden Slam’.

He booked his place in the final with convincing 6-2 6-0 win over Spain's Martin De La Puente that underlined his top seed status.

And he now faces Japan's Tokito Ono, who beat him in the Australian Open final this year and last year at Roland Garros.

But before all that there's the small matter of Friday's men's doubles final alongside Gordon Reid - Oda again his rival, with partner Takuya Miki.

“It’s a great feeling, it was an incredible match. I played one of my best performances, to do that in the semi-final of a Paralympics is a big ask. I’m very proud of my levels," said Hewett, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with ParalympicsGB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

“We’ve played a lot against each other in the last couple of years, especially in big tournaments. I’m sure it will be a good match and I’m just really happy to make the final. I’ll leave it all out there again and we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve been building through the week. Going into it, I felt confident off the back of Wimbledon.

“It’s going to be a completely different match. What I can take is what I’m bringing to the court, which is arguably some of my strongest tennis. You want to be feeling that going into the biggest matches of your career. My game is in a strong place, I’m just enjoying being out there and soaking up this experience.”

Three years ago, Hewett lost his singles semi-final and then his bronze medal match against Reid, in Rio he was beaten in the final by his team-mate.

In the days after the last Games, Hewett admits to being in a dark place, a revision of the International Tennis Federation rules meaning his disability was not deemed severe enough to compete.

However, an appeal and subsequent switch of rules enabled him to continue, the last two years being his strongest on Tour.

“I’m in a new chapter of my career so to come here and play with freedom is something I’ve been trying to do. I think that’s quite evident,” added Hewett.

“I’m always learning and developing as a player and a person. I have a great team behind me pushing me to be better. It’s definitely up there with some of my best tennis and hopefully I can keep it going for a few more days.

“There was a real relief at the end this match. I’ve been in that situation in the last Paralympics where I lost the semi and came away without a medal, which was heart-breaking. Knowing I’ll come away with silver or gold is a really nice feeling.”

