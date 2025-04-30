Alfie Hewett takes top prize at the 2025 LTA Awards

The LTA

Barker was speaking at the prestigious tenth anniversary of the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus where Hewett was awarded the Wheelchair Player of the Year Award.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Barker believes Alfie Hewett’s Wimbledon singles title represents the pinnacle of his career after he completed a career Grand Slam on the famous grass courts. Barker was speaking at the prestigious tenth anniversary of the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus where Hewett was awarded the Wheelchair Player of the Year Award.

Hewett won the Wimbledon singles title for the first time in his career, making him only the second men’s wheelchair tennis player in history to complete the singles career Grand Slam. “He’s won everything! I mean doubles, him and Gordon [Reid] have won everything two or three times but to win at Wimbledon is what every British player dreams of,” exclaimed Barker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just seeing his celebration there and how much it meant to him and his team and the people that have supported him to achieve that. I’m sure that was the ultimate goal for him. That’ll be the one he’ll look back on and say, ‘That’s the one I wanted to win.’ When you grow up, your dream is always to win Wimbledon. I’m not being biased because I’m British, most foreign players dream of winning Wimbledon, so for Alfie that was a moment he can look back on and treasure.

“I’m sure he can watch it on playback time and time again that match point. I hope he does.” The Wimbledon title, however, did not even scratch the surface of Hewett’s full list of 2024 accolades.

The Grand Slam glory continued as, alongside Gordon Reid, lifted all three major doubles titles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. The Norfolk player also claimed his first Paralympic gold alongside Reid in the doubles and claimed silver at Paris 2024 in the singles.

The awards were hosted by the LTA's head of men’s tennis Leon Smith who said: "It was such a great day at the National Tennis Centre, and amazing to see all the finalists come together. The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport. Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

"Hearing their stories during the awards and learning about the impact they've had on tennis and padel was honestly so inspiring. It was wonderful to be able to recognise everything they’ve done — all of which helps bring the LTA’s vision of ‘tennis opened up’ to life. I can’t wait to see what they do next."

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA