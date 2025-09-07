Alice Casburn soars up Defender Burghley rankings with impressive cross-country

Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The 23-year-old from Norwich defied every question that was thrown her way on one of the most challenge cross-country course in the world to fly up the podium in Stamford.

Alice Casburn has put herself in contention for the coveted Defender Burghley Horse Trials title after a roaring cross-county performance.

After a strong dressage had her sat in 20th after the first phase of competition, Casburn battled off the nerves to rocket up the standings with experienced horse Topspin, and give them a fighting chance against the best in the world.

"He was absolutely amazing," she said. "I felt a lot of pressure this morning but he knows his job and he loves it here

"It’s one of those things where if you’ve ridden a horse that’s experienced and loves the job, you feel so much pressure to get it right for him.

We had a great time out there today. Once I got a bit of a flow going, I knew whatever stride I put him on, I knew he would give it a go for me which is a really amazing feeling to have."

Casburn had a nervous wait after a couple of penalty reviews on gate 17 but was quickly cleared and could enjoy a day to remember in the Stamford sunshine.

Her clear run was helped by having a mid-afternoon draw, something she has never had in her arsenal before.

Able to spend her morning watch other riders tackle the difficult problems that Defender Burghley offers, Casburn could put her plans into action and produce a performance to be proud of.

"I was lucky," she said. "I’ve never had a late draw so I’ve never been able to watch before.

"I watched them this morning so I had a chance to see which horses are similar but I say the same with Burghley: 'You make a plan A and you end up going all the way down to plan X'.

But when you’ve got a horse like him that tries so hard and always wants to do the right thing, it’s amazing."

Just one more test stands between Casburn and could be her strongest Burghley finish to date.

The show jumping will conclude the competition on Sunday, and with such a strong jumper in Topspin, the Norwich rider is still managing expectations.

"You know what, I just try to enjoy every day," she said. "I had a good test on Friday and I’ve had a cracking day today and tomorrow will bring whatever tomorrow brings."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk