Alice Dearing hails National Lottery funding's role in strong swimming showing

Getty Images for The National Lottery

Alice Dearing believes National Lottery funding has helped transform British hopes in the pool

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailblazing swimmer Alice Dearing has hailed the importance of The National Lottery in supporting Team GB in the pool after another strong showing at Paris 2024.

Dearing became the first black female swimmer to represent Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago, before announcing her retirement from the sport earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Great Britain and Northern Ireland coming away from the pool at the Paris Games with five medals including a second consecutive gold in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, Dearing explained how important National Lottery funding has been in that success.

National Lottery players support over 1,000 elite athletes on the World Class Programme. This vital funding allows them to train full time, have access to the World’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science, and medical support.

She said: “National Lottery funding has helped all athletes on Team GB in some way, whether that is direct financial support, to allow you to live, get to training camps, you can compete, for all of those things it’s so important. You don’t have to worry about getting a part-time job or relying on friends and family to support our career and our dreams. It gives athletes a lot of autonomy, it’s a really powerful thing.

“It’s why we are in the position we are now. When you look at the medal tables in the 1990s before the funding, we were in a completely different position. National Lottery players help Olympians and Paralympians live their dreams out every day. I was supported by that funding for a number of years, and I was always so proud to be on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Lottery investment also supports grassroots, giving vital funds to local community sports clubs all over the UK.

At the top end, all the medals in the pool this summer have come on the men’s side, spearheaded by the performances of Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott. But Dearing has backed a young women’s side to come into their own in four years’ time in Los Angeles, and beyond.

She added: “Freya Colbert and Katie Shanahan put in a lot of great performances throughout the week – Freya in the 400m IM, Katie in the 400m IM and the 200m back.

“This is their first Olympics, they are both 20, so already looking to LA, they will only be 24 and even in Brisbane, they’ll be 28 – it’s getting older in swimming but still reasonable to be competing on the top stage. So, there is a lot of talent to be excited about. I’m sure it’s something that Aquatics GB will be looking to nurture in the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to National Lottery players our Olympic athletesare supported to live their dreams and make the nation proud. With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, The National Lottery has enabled Great Britain to become a global force in Aquatics and has provided more opportunities for people inspired to take part in the sport. For details visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk