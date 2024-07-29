Polizzi Studio / Alex Polizzi

Alistair Brownlee was left frustrated with an eighth-place finish after a bike puncture in the T100 Triathlon World Tour London.

Returning to race in the city in which he achieved Olympic glory 12 years ago, the British fan-favourite was being willed on by his home crowd at the ExCeL centre.

Despite leading the pack after the 2km run, a puncture on the cycle hampered his pursuit of his first T100 victory.

“It’s a bit frustrating really,” Brownlee said. “I was feeling good in that front group.

“I got a massive front puncture but had to ride it and then change my wheel. I had to race the rest of the race at my own pace after that.

“I was going pretty easy in the front group and a lot harder when I was behind and wasn’t catching.

“Who knows whether I’d have got a podium finish if that hadn’t happened.”

Despite the disappointment, Brownlee relished being back in the capital, a city which holds fond memories for the triathlete.

“It’s always good to be in London,” he added. “There were really great crowds. “Definitely the best crowds we’ve had so far in a T100 race, so it just makes me proud to be British that they keep delivering on the atmospheres.

“London should always be one of the venues on the t100 tour, it’s a real sporting capital. "It's always good for me to race here and the crowds really make it and it’s nice to see some friendly faces out there on the course.”

