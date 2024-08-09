Allianz announces multi-year partnership with Rugby Football Union

The RFU Collection via Getty Images

One of the world’s leading insurers, Allianz, and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) today announce the next step in their partnership, as Allianz extends its support for rugby by making a significant, long-term investment in the game.

The partnership will be transformative, not only to the elite men’s and women’s teams but also aims to have a positive impact on community clubs around the country. It will see Allianz and the RFU offer significant support to the grassroots game through financial investment that aims to secure future investment into the community game.

As part of this agreement, the home of England Rugby, Twickenham, will become ‘Allianz Stadium’ from September. The iconic 82,000-seater stadium hosts England internationals, high profile domestic rugby matches, community rugby events and others, as well as staging world-leading concerts in recent years including The Rolling Stones, Rihanna and U2.

The stadium sponsorship is the eighth of its kind for Allianz, which welcomes Twickenham into a family of world-class stadia around the globe. The Allianz Stadium will join celebrated venues such as Allianz Arena in Munich, Allianz Parque in São Paulo and the recently reopened state-of-the-art multi-purpose venue in Sydney.

Allianz has a rich history of supporting rugby. As Official Insurance, Investment and Asset Management Partner of England Rugby, Allianz has supported both the men’s and women's national rugby union teams for the past four years, and it will continue to do so under this partnership.

Allianz is also dedicated to helping grow the profile of women’s rugby. Having been the Premiership Women’s Rugby title partner, and partner of the grassroots programme ‘Allianz Inner Warrior’ which encouraged young women into rugby.

As part of Allianz’s new partnership, they will also increase their investment into the future of rugby through supporting those who participate, watch and cheer the game within the community. Having long been passionate supporters of the game, through this partnership Allianz aims to help the sport reach every corner of the nation, ensuring that everyone has the chance to play the game we all love.

In addition to being a key partner of the RFU’s community engagement programme, Allianz will also launch a new Allianz Future Fund that will enable community rugby clubs to apply for funding.

This is the first of many plans the partnership has to ensure players and clubs are uplifted at a local level, ensuring England’s extraordinary legacy in the sport continues.

Colm Holmes, CEO of Allianz UK, says: “We are delighted to partner with the RFU to further invest in grassroots clubs, our national teams, and in the home of England Rugby. We see a strong match between the values and ambitions of Allianz and those of the RFU.

“With each of the eight stadia we now support around the world, we seek to create the best experience for fans, players, and local communities. Allianz Stadium is no different. We embrace our responsibility in carrying forward its extraordinary history as a stadium full of inspirational memories, team spirit, inclusion, and heart. We look forward to supporting the RFU in delivering more incredible experiences for rugby fans at Allianz Stadium, as well as further opening this iconic venue to many others.”

RFU CEO, Bill Sweeney, says: “We’re really pleased to be expanding our partnership with Allianz, enabling further investment into the community and professional game. This is an opportunity to celebrate our stadium’s proud legacy while developing it for the future. This partnership will support us in moving the game in a direction which serves all rugby, from minis to the elites, from club coaches to our national coaches and everything in between.

“Over the coming years the RFU and Allianz will work together to enhance visitor experiences and provide fans and local community with the best possible match day and event experiences.

“As we head towards hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 it is entirely fitting that the first game to be played at the newly named Allianz Stadium will be the Red Roses versus New Zealand on 14 September.”

England men’s player, Anthony Watson says: “Innovative deals like this are important in moving rugby on. The investment, not only in the professional side but also for the community game, is so important and will hopefully get more people active, playing the sport, enjoying the sport and watching the sport.”

Marlie Packer, Red Roses’ captain says: “For me the stadium is massive, it’s HQ, the home and heart of English rugby. My proudest moment at the stadium was walking out in front of 58,000 fans as captain in a Grand Slam decider with my son as a mascot. I’m really excited about the Red Roses next fixture against the Black Ferns at the Allianz Stadium on 14 September. The team is really up for it, and it will be a sensational day.”

“It’s great that this partnership means more investment in rugby. The support Allianz is giving already is massive and it’s going to be important for the grassroots which ultimately feeds the game.”

2003 Rugby World Cup winner, Will Greenwood, says: “One of the things I enjoyed most about playing rugby, at any level, was the sense of community. I'm excited to see what this partnership does for rugby both internationally and at a grassroots level, with more eyes on the game I hope it can inspire the next generation of players.”

Rachael Burford, former Red Rose and 2014 Rugby World Cup winner says: “It’s brilliant to have Allianz extend their support in rugby: they’ve already contributed so much, particularly in the women’s game. Their commitment to the rugby’s grassroots is so important as our game is fundamentally made up of people who start out at community clubs. These will be the players who ultimately play at the stadium one day, or the club fans and volunteers who pack out the stands. It’s hugely exciting that Allianz Stadium will now be part of a global family.”