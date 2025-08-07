Allianz UK Official Supporter of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

World Rugby

On the first anniversary of announcing Allianz Stadium, Allianz UK is excited to reveal its role as an Official Supporter of the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025. The tournament's highly anticipated final will take place at Allianz Stadium on 27 September 2025, promising an unforgettable experience for rugby fans worldwide.

The sponsorship highlights Allianz’s continued commitment to supporting the women’s game and is also marks a special sporting moment as the first international stadium naming rights agreement in the history of the Rugby World Cup.

The World Cup, which begins on 22 August, will move across seven host cities in England before the champions of the 16-team tournament are crowned at Allianz Stadium. The winners will lift the newly unveiled Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy, marking a new chapter in the tournament’s history.

With unprecedented interest in Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the final at Allianz Stadium is on course to become the most attended women’s rugby match in history, set to surpass the record-breaking crowd of 66,000 at Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Allianz has a longstanding connection with rugby, spanning from elite to grassroots levels. In 2024, the iconic home of England Rugby was renamed Allianz Stadium, following the evolution of a wide-ranging partnership with England Rugby. This partnership includes support for the men’s and women’s national teams and investment in youth pathways. Allianz also supports grassroots rugby clubs across the UK via the Allianz Future Fund.

Aligning with Allianz’s strong focus and commitment to invest in fans and grassroots communities, as part of the tournament’s wider purpose-led activation strategy, ‘The Road to Allianz Stadium’, is a partnership with global fan engagement platform Stepathlon. Designed to unite and inspire fans to get active in the build-up to the tournament, participants will be challenged to walk the equivalent distance from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light – host of the opening match – to Allianz Stadium, the home of the final.

Colm Holmes, CEO, Allianz UK commented:“I'm thrilled that Allianz UK has been named as an official supporter of the Women's Rugby World Cup, and that the final will be played at Allianz Stadium. This is hugely exciting and also feels like a natural extension of our existing partnerships. We know and understand the power of sport to inspire and unite, so to be part of this journey for the Women’s Rugby World Cup is very special. Ticket sales have already exceeded that of the Rugby World Cup in 2021, and I know it is going to be a terrific tournament for existing and new fans alike.”

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, commented: “Allianz’s commitment to rugby and to using sport as a force for positive societal change makes them an ideal partner for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. We’re delighted to welcome them on this journey as we work towards delivering the biggest and most impactful women’s rugby event in history, set to conclude in spectacular fashion with a record-breaking final at Allianz Stadium on 27 September.”