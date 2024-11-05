Alphonsi predicts more growth for women's rugby at 2025 World Cup

Maggie Alphonsi and Jodie Ounsley were among those to embark the Rugby Voyager in a celebration of the arrival of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup in York | World Rugby

Maggie Alphonsi has witnessed first-hand the growth of women’s rugby in the UK and expects the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 to be the biggest and best yet.

2014 World Cup winner Alphonsi, 40, was speaking in York to celebrate the opening of the ticket application phase for the Women’s Rugby World Cup and to mark the arrival of the sport in the city where six matches will be played next year.

Alphonsi was also a fixture in the England squad which played on home soil during the 2010 edition and has been delighted by the expansion of the women’s game ahead of the World Cup’s return to these shores.

“The sense of anticipation wasn’t the same back then,” said Alphonsi. “It was big to have the World Cup in England in 2010, but it was a very different format with just one venue, 12 teams and attendances and media coverage probably weren’t the same as they will be next year.

Don't miss your opportunity to apply for tickets to #RWC2025 🎟️



📅 Ticket applications open 5 November, 11:00 GMT#ThisEnergyNeverStops pic.twitter.com/zRoLjcS0bY — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 5, 2024

“Next year will be the biggest Women's Rugby World Cup ever with 16 teams, eight venues, eight cities. There's already 130,000 tickets sold out of 400,000 that were available and that highlights the fact that so much has changed and that there is so much interest in women's rugby and women's sport as a whole.

“I cannot wait and I'm just excited that people want to see women's rugby and realize the significance of it and how good it is.”

With the fixtures, pools and stadiums now set, fans and players are starting to plot their path to the final at Twickenham Stadium on 27 September 2025.

Alphonsi hopes England supporters will generate an atmosphere and wave of support similar to the one which propelled the Lionesses to glory during the Euro 2022.

“Fans can apply for tickets and be part of this journey and also be a part of history, it is going to be a great event,” she said.

“I just know that it could emulate the same thing that we saw with women's football back in 2022.

“We had so many people get engaged with that and be inspired by that and obviously England went on to win.

“I think what's going to be good about this tournament is it's going to be incredibly competitive. There's lots of teams that potentially could go on to win it and I think we could really captivate a nation to come along with the sport.”

With thrilling match-ups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be the unmissable event of next year.

The tournament gets underway at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light when England take on the USA, with the York Community Stadium and Salford Community Stadium also set to play host to some of the best stars in the world and Alphonsi believes it’s vital that the game is exposed to all areas of the country.

It’s been a whirlwind of a morning doing radio interviews and travelling down the river Ouse on a boat to promote @rugbyworldcup 2025 with @_jodieounsley. Thanks @BBCYork @BBCRadio4 for having me on your show.



Apply for your #RWC2025 tickets NOW!!👇🏾https://t.co/TYgsDckfXm pic.twitter.com/3NzSUIU6Nk — Maggie Alphonsi MBE (@MaggieAlphonsi) November 5, 2024

“In 2010 we had pretty much one venue whereas now we have eight,” said Alphonsi.

“That variety from top to the bottom of the country is incredibly important, especially when we talk about women's rugby.

“If you can't see it, you can't be it, and I do believe that this tournament going across the country will enable people to come out and see these great athletes which is important to ensuring that the impact of the World Cup is long lasting.”

Beyond the field, the Women’s Rugby World Cup will play a central role in empowering real change, enriching communities, championing gender equity and inspiring a new generation of players.

And Alphonsi believes there are no better role models than the all-conquering Red Roses team who are bidding to win their first World Cup since Alphonsi and co claimed glory 11 years ago.

“If you look at the England team, there are a real range of top athletes who have been on this journey and have inspired people,” she added.

“The likes of Ellie Kildunne, Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer, I’m just pleased that they are going to be the role models that young girls are going to be able to look up to.

“There's a lot of top, top talent in that England team and I definitely think they'll be pushing to win a home World Cup.

“I'm really pleased and excited to be able to see this tournament get the exposure it deserves and hopefully we can inspire the next generation to be like these top athletes.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 gets underway at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday 22 August and runs until 27th September. General sale ticket applications for all matches are now open until 11:00 (GMT)19 November 2024. Visit tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.