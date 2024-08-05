Amber Rutter Olympic controversy 'disappointing' says British Shooting chief

Team GB

Amber Rutter controversially missed out on gold in the women’s skeet at Paris 2024

British Shooter Team Leader Steven Seligmann has called the controversy surrounding Amber Rutter's silver medal 'a disappointment'.

Rutter was pipped to the gold by Chile's Francisca Crovetto Chadid in the women's skeet final at Paris 2024, but viewers were left in uproar after one of Rutter's shots was called a miss despite replays showing otherwise.

In the final shoot off, which sees the first athlete to miss a target take silver, Rutter took six shots before the referees called a miss.

And despite viewers in the crowd and the TV replay showing the Brit clipping the target, Rutter's appeal was denied and she was forced to settle for second in a 'disappointing' moment according to Seligmann.

"Everyone in the crowd saw that she had hit it, but in the moment, Amber and Richard, a coach, did absolutely everything right," he said.

"You have to appeal it and call it out, and then the referee goes to the two side referees and all three of them, from what I can gather, said that she missed it whilst we and on TV the replay could see that she hit it. Unfortunately, all the referees said that she didn't and that's disappointing.

"Amber and Richard did absolutely everything they could in that moment to contest it but once you contested it under the referee and it comes to the decision, there's no way back from that. I know there's a bit of maybe a bittersweet moment to the silver but what Amber has done coming back has been amazing and we are all so proud."

A bittersweet ending to British Shooting's Paris 2024 campaign, Seligmann was quick to note that despite the controversy, Rutter should still be proud with her journey.

The shooter won skeet silver for Team GB just three months after giving birth to her son Tommy in a ruthless performance that is set to inspire people everywhere.

"I'm enormously proud of Amber," he said. "It's an amazing moment for her family, who surprised us coming out here.

"And it's brilliant for her coach Richard and her psychologist Paul, who planned meticulously to get her to this point and it's brilliant for the whole of British Shooting.

"It's something we should all be very proud of. Amber is very, very special person."

