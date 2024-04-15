American college football star found dead aged 23

Keith Miller III, an American college football star at Texas A&M University, was found dead on Thursday

Keith Miller III, an American college football star at Texas A&M University, was found dead on Thursday evening at the age of 23 in his apartment near the university campus.

As things stand, Miller’s official cause of death has not been made public. Despite this, it is understood that Miller was in the midst of a mental health ‘battle’, according to his girlfriend Calia Jae. As a player, Miller generally occupied the wide receiver for his team. Previously, he had also spent a pair of seasons playing for Colorado.

Writing on her official Instagram page, Jae said [via the Daily Mail]: “I'm only going to address this one time for the sake I don't want any fake news being spread. Keith was mentally battling something that not me or even his mom could help him with.

“I have done everything I could I as his partner to try to help him during his battle but ultimately God as the final say so. Keith baby I forgive you and I love you in this life and the next. Please continue to pray for the family and for me I truly appreciate all the support.”

Texas A&M head coach Clint Dolezel said: “We are heartbroken by Keith's unexpected passing. Keith was a beloved father, son, teammate, and student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved him at this very difficult time.”