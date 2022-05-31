The Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died after a car accident.

Reports have confirmed that the Arizona Cardinals cornerback, Jeff Gladney, has died at the age of 25.

Gladney was involved in a car accident in Dallas in the early hours of Monday morning (30 May) and the reports have also said that a female passenger died in the incident along with the American footballer.

NBC Sports has reported that “the crash occured around 2.28am on Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Dallas Fire Rescue confirmed a male and a female were dead after officers arrived to an overturned vehicle.

“The crash involved two vehicles, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, and two people int he other vehicle wre uninjured.”

Who was Jeff Gladney?

Born in New Boston, Texas, Gladney was a three-star recruit in high school and began to play college football in 2015 after signing with Texas Christian University.

He chose TCU over offers from North Texas, Northern Illinois, Rice, Texas State, Tulsa and UTSA.

Gladney recorded five interceptions and was named to the 2020 Senior Bowl roster after his senior season and was praised by NFL draft evaluators for his physical style of play.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Gladeny was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick.

He finished his first season with 81 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

In August 2021, Gladney was released after a felony assault charge in a domestic violence case but he was found not guilty in March 2022 and signed with the Cardinals shortly after.

What has been said?

The Vikings released a statement saying: “We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organisation and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

His current team, the Cardinals said: “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing, Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning his loss.”