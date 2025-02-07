Amir Khan names price to fight KSI in boxing grudge match

Former boxing champ Amir Khan | Getty Images

Khan could be set for a return to the ring in a sensational showdown with the YouTuber.

Amir Khan has admitted that he would fight KSI following the collapse of his proposed fight with ex-footballer Wayne Bridge.

The Misfits boxer, known best for being a social media personality, is on the look out for a new opponent following Bridge’s decision to withdraw from the showdown after being insulted by KSI in the ring.

Khan, a former two-time world champion, has not laced up the gloves since his defeat to arch-rival Kell Brook in 2022.

Speaking to Betway, Khan revealed there had been no negotiations but has mutual friends who have spoken to KSI and named his price for a sensational comeback.

“There is nothing out there that they have said to me. They keep mentioning my name and calling me out.

“I’ve never spoken to KSI or anyone from his team, but they know where I am and know how to get in touch with me. We have mutual friends, and they have spoken to some of my mutual friends and asked about the fight, but nobody has come to me.

“I am my own boss now and have been for the last five years. If they want to negotiate with me, I will speak to them and send it to my lawyer and then negotiations start.

"I manage everything and know everything in the game. I want £10m for the fight 100% because a fight like that I am not getting cut short with PPV numbers.

“If I want to return to the ring again then I want to make sure I am motivated to get back into the ring. I need something big to push me back to the ring.

"I have enough money, a big name and have won multiple world titles, the Olympics and a lot of huge fights and tough training. We’re prize fighters.”