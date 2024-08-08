Amy Hunt revelling in first taste of Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith has spoken openly of sport's need to address the impact of menstrual cycles on performance and necessity for more research | Getty Images

Amy Hunt was overjoyed to make her debut at the Olympics in the women’s 4x100m relay

Sprinter Amy Hunt’s first taste of the Olympics was everything she dreamt of and more.

The 22-year-old stepped into the Stade de France cauldron for the first time in the heats of the women’s 4x100m relay.

Joining forces with Bianca Williams, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Desiree Henry, the quartet got the baton round in 42.03s to beat host nation France to first place.

“Honestly, the energy was insane,” said Hunt. “The noise was insane. It was just a case of making sure we got it round safely.”

Hunt ran the third leg and split 9.76s, the best in the field around the bend. GB advance to the final as the second-fastest qualifier behind USA, with ambitions of continuing a run of medals at major championships that includes European gold in June and back-to-back Olympic bronze medals.

“We are unbelievably confident,” said Lansiquot. “This is not just a week or two weeks or a year in the making, this is eight years in the making.

“The heritage we have and the confidence we have as a team is through the roof - the final will be very exciting, for sure.”

Team GB have evolved into a relay powerhouse with medal ambitions in all five events on the back of bronze for the mixed 4x400m relay on opening night.

“You feel the energy in the camp,” said Lansiquot. “There is a level of confidence that we can hold our heads high, no matter what happens.

“We know we’re getting that baton round and we know we’re going to kill it.”

Hunt has overcome a lot to make it to her first Olympics. An illness-plagued 2021 season saw her miss out on Tokyo and she battled burnout and injury while juggling sprinting with a degree at the University of Cambridge.

With Williams, Lansiquot and Henry also having conquered adversity to make their second Olympic appearances, Hunt feels she is running with kindred spirits.

“We’ve each faced such adversities individually and when we bring that together, it’s just unmatchable,” said Hunt. “We have such strength and such courage and such trust in each other, no matter what chaos is going on around us, we can stay focused on us.

“I can now call myself an Olympian and that is a really special, really lovely moment. To do it alongside the ladies is amazing because they’ve really invited me in, entrusted me and welcomed me into the fold, so it feels incredibly to be supported by them.”

