Amy Hunt wins silver medal on Olympic debut at Paris 2024

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Amy Hunt claimed her first Olympic medal at her debut Games

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sprinter Amy Hunt was over the moon to win an Olympic silver medal on debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt combined with Dina Asher-Smith, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita to reach the podium in a thrilling women’s 4x100m relay race at Paris 2024.

After a solid start from Asher-Smith and Lansiquot, a sloppy changeover between Hunt on the third leg and anchor Neita left them with too much to do to overhaul USA in the closing metres.

Neita was closing on Sha’carri Richardson but crossed the line 0.07s behind the American, with Germany taking bronze.

“There was so much chaos going on,” said Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we were so well drilled as a team and that’s our biggest strength. We’re skilled, we’re smart ladies and we made sure we got in it and I’m so proud of these ladies.”

Britain finished second in a time of 41.85 with Hunt splitting 10.37s on the third leg around the bend.

Having won bronze at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and medalled at three of the last four World Championships, GB’s relay heritage continues to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asher-Smith said: “We’re all so proud and so happy. We’ve worked so hard for this. So to be challenging not just for a medal but challenging for a gold is phenomenal. I just wanted to get to Imani first, I wanted to make sure I handed over to her with nobody in sight. I wanted to hand the baton in first and I set up the ladies for a phenomenal run.”

Lansiquot added: “I was really happy with my leg and what we did as a team. Twice in a row we had bronze and today we got silver. We wanted the gold so we were disappointed but you can’t be unhappy with an Olympic silver medal. We showed that we’re consistent, that we believe in ourselves and I’m so proud of us.”

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024.